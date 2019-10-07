Osage and Camdenton wrapped up the regular season in Waynesville on Friday in tournament play.

The doubles team of Elise Davis and Kylie Misenheimer finished second in the top bracket and the duo of Lily Davis and Natalie Brick captured fifth in the second.

Placing for Camdenton was Haley Hultz and Victoria Watson who captured fifth in the top doubles bracket while Kaitlyn Bergstrom and Kelsey Farris finished second in their bracket.

Osage is the third seed in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament in Springfield where the Indians were scheduled to face No. 6 Richland on Monday with the hopes of reaching the district semifinals against Bolivar on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Camdenton is the fourth seed in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament in Springfield and the Lakers were scheduled to face No. 5 Parkview on Monday with the hopes of making the district semifinals against Springfield Central on Tuesday at 4 p.m.