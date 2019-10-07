Kylie Deberg has put the Southeastern Conference on notice.

The Missouri outside hitter has posted five straight matches with 20-plus kills, including the No. 22 Tigers' comeback home victory against Texas A&M on Sunday at the Hearnes Center.

On Monday, the junior was recognized as the SEC overall and offensive player of the week.

“Kylie had another big week for us and is completely deserving of these honors,” Missouri interim head coach Joshua Taylor said in a news release. “She’s been so consistent for us all year and has taken her game to another level. She’s really stepped up as a leader on the court, too, and we’re very proud of all of her contributions thus far.”

Deberg was also named the league's overall and offensive player of the week Sept. 9, in addition to being the offensive player of the week three times last season.

The Hudson, Iowa, native owns the most 20-plus kill outings (6) by a Tiger in a single season since 2016.

The standout leads the SEC in total kills (243), kills per set (5.06), total aces (28), aces per set (0.58), total points (285) and points per set (5.94). Nationally, Deberg ranks fourth in points per set, fifth in aces per set and seventh in kills per set.

Missouri is scheduled to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.