Camdenton takes second at Mount Vernon Tournament and Versailles battles at Warrensburg Tournament

Camdenton takes second at Mount Vernon Tournament

Camdenton played six games at the Mount Vernon Tournament over the weekend and was just one win away from bringing home a tournament title after falling to Branson in the championship (25-18, 25-18).

The Lakers began with McDonald County and won in two sets (25-17, 25-14). Sydney Smith led the attack with eight kills, three aces and six assists while Olivia Whittle added six digs and Jackie White recorded three blocks.

Up next was Clever and Camdenton also won the battle in two sets (25-22, 25-23). Payton Kincaid had seven kills, Whittle posted two aces and Smith finished with 10 assists to go with six kills alongside Megan Vest. Whittle also had 13 digs and White finished with five blocks.

Camdenton split its sets with Reeds Spring in the final round of pool play (21-25, 27-25). Vest recorded eight kills and Smith finished with six kills and 10 assists. Whittle led the defense with 14 digs, Smith added 10 and Karli Wolfe, Maddi Robinson and White added two blocks each.

The Lakers went to battle with Miller and came out on top in a three-set battle (23-25, 25-18, 25-9). White had nine kills and both Smith and Kincaid finished with seven each while Vest had five. Smith added 14 assists and the defense was led by Aubree Enos' 15 digs while Smith, Shelby Kurtz and Whittle added 12 digs each. Kincaid posted four blocks and both Robinson and Wolfe totaled three each.

Camdenton managed to come out ahead in another three-set battle in the semifinals over Mount Vernon (24-26, 25-20, 25-22). Smith and Kincaid posted eight kills each while Vest finished with seven and White added six. Whittle served three aces and recorded 26 digs, Smith put up 14 assists and also put up 18 digs. Kurtz added 11 digs, Enos had eight, Kincaid had seven and Vest had six while the team finished with 80 digs overall to keep the fight alive.

In the finale with Branson, Smith led with four kills while Kincaid and Vest finished with three each. Smith added five assists and Whittle led the defense again with 16 digs while Smith recorded seven. White and Wolfe posted three blocks each.

Camdenton (17-8-3, 3-1 Ozark Conference) will visit Hickman on Tuesday.

Versailles battles at Warrensburg Tournament

It was a tough weekend for Versailles.

The Tigers played five games overall, including four in pool play, and could not find a way to win a set finishing 0-10.

"We battled with inconsistent play throughout the day," Versailles coach Jessica Ollison said. "We'd lose a first set by 10 points and come back and battle to lose the second set by two. It is nice to know that we are so close to figuring it out, but just as frustrating that we cannot put it together for a whole match."

In the first game, Versailles fell to Santa Fe (17-25, 18-25). Kylie Viebrock had four kills, a block and five assists and Sara Vogt had a block while Gracie Hamrick posted six digs and Adaya Comer finished with five digs of her own.

The second game was against Marshall where the Tigers lost (10-25, 19-25). Viebrock had an ace, two kills and an assist. Vogt and Emma Geier recorded three blocks each and Geier added an assist while Ashlynn Howard and Hamrick finished with four digs each.

Up next was Lexington where Versailles was dealt a (25-27, 23-25) defeat. Hamrick had two aces and eight digs, Viebrock posted three kills to go with two blocks and five assists, Vogt recorded three kills and blocks, and Geier finished with five kills while Comer put up five digs.

The match against Warrensburg finished with a (15-25, 25-27) loss for Versailles. Geier had an ace, Vogt had five kills, Viebrock had three kills, Hamrick added 12 digs and three kills and Comer finished with six digs.

In the finale of the tournament, the Tigers met Columbia Battle and fell (12-25, 21-25). Viebrock, Comer, Geier, Howard and Hamrick had an ace each while Geier and Comer racked up three kills each. Alana May finished with two blocks, Viebrock had six assists, Hamrick added five digs and Josie Radcliff finished with three.

Versailles (2-15-1, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) visits California on Tuesday.