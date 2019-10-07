Macks Creek takes fourth in Hermitage Tournament and Camdenton and Eldon swing away at Hillcrest Tournament

Macks Creek takes fourth in Hermitage Tournament

Macks Creek was in Hermitage over the weekend for some tournament play and the Pirates finished fourth overall after a trio of games.

Macks Creek breezed by Wheatland Friday night 16-0 to advance to the semifinals. Bobbie Hilton had three RBIs to lead the charge and Caytlin Eidson, Myra Cortez, Molly Phillips, Kenzie Hicks, Alyssa Seaholm, Jesse Willis and Syrena Rector had an RBI each. Shaylee Skinner (5-3) was in the circle and earned the win in three innings allowing three hits while striking out three batters as well.

Macks Creek took on Leeton in the semifinals Saturday morning and suffered a 5-0 shutout. The Pirates were held to a single hit off the bat of Caytlin Eidson and Skinner (5-4) took the loss in the circle after six innings allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out two and walking three. Macks Creek also had two errors in the contest.

Unfortunately for Macks Creek, the third place game was decided by the weather as a storm in the area shut things down in the sixth inning with the Pirates trailing Fair Play 2-1.

Willis had the lone hit for Macks Creek and Skinner (5-5) was tagged with the loss in the circle after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking three.

Macks Creek (11-8) was scheduled to visit Weaubleau on Monday and will visit Halfway on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton and Eldon swing away at Hillcrest Tournament

Camdenton and Eldon were in Springfield over the weekend for tournament action at Hillcrest and the Lakers finished 2-2 while the Mustangs went 1-3 with an unfinished game against Branson that the team was leading 5-0.

Camdenton started things off with Nixa and fell in a tough 3-1 battle where runs came at a premium as the Lakers collected just two hits.

The hits would come against Willow Springs however, in an 8-4 win. Katy Pitts led the Lakers with two hits and Gracie Coffelt picked up the win in the circle, pitching four innings while striking out two.

Locked in a tight battle with Hillcrest in game three, Camdenton was trailing the Hornets 11-7 in the sixth inning when the Lakers decided to rally for a walkoff. A Brandi Sloan triple completed a 5-run seventh inning and delivered a 12-11 win. Emma Rakes and Sloan finished with three hits each as the team put up 16 overall and Raegan Waters added two RBIs. Sloan also pitched 4 1/3 innings in the effort.

Unfortunately for Camdenton, the Lakers did not get the finale they wanted in a 6-4 loss to Aurora to close out the weekend. Camdenton posted nine hits to Aurora's eight, but could not find a way to close it out. Shea Little led the Lakers with three hits and two RBIs and Waters added two hits of her own. Rakes pitched six innings for Camdenton and picked up two strikeouts.

Eldon's tournament began against Hillcrest and the Mustangs fell 7-2. Camryn Marriott and Elizabeth Rush had a hit and RBI each for the Mustangs and Chloe Ruark pitched six innings, recording two strikeouts.

Eldon took on Willow Springs in the next battle and put on an offensive clinic in a 15-6 win in four innings. Madison Witt had three hits for the Mustangs and Madison VanHooser drove in six runs while also pitching 3 1/3 innings where she picked up five strikeouts.

Nixa was up next and Eldon suffered a 4-2 loss with all of the game's runs being scored in the second inning. Aubrey Curtain and Kayleigh Fike drove in Eldon's two runs and Ruark pitched five innings, picking up a strikeout.

Eldon went to battle with Willard in the next game and the Mustangs were on the wrong side of a walkoff, falling 10-9. VanHooser had four hits and pitched 4 2/3 innings recording two strikeouts, Fike posted two RBIs and the Mustangs finished with one more error than the Tigers who rallied from a 9-6 deficit.

Eldon was leading Branson 5-0 through two innings in the finale with Fike posting two RBIs and both Marriott and Rush adding an RBI each. Inclement weather halted things before it could be decided.

Camdenton (5-18, 1-7 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host Parkview on Monday and will host Bolivar on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Eldon (5-21, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) hosts Russellville Tuesday at 5 p.m.