Camdenton and Osage played a trio of soccer games over the weekend in the annual Laker Shootout and both Lake area sides yielded positive results.

Camdenton started off with a tough 1-0 loss to Hannibal, but came back to beat Summit Christian 3-2 after trailing 2-0 and pitched a 2-0 against Fulton.

“There were a lot of positives this weekend,” Camdenton coach Chris Byington said. “We are growing as a squad and are looking to continue getting better each day. Our attitudes toward tough games has improved and the boys are looking to grow in the final third since districts are around the corner.”

Osage began its tournament against Carl Junction where Anthony Alberti scored the lone goal in a 1-0 shutout over Carl Junction with an assist from Collin Chilton. Osage finished with 10 shots on goal and Garrett Long recorded seven saves.

“While Carl Junction does not have a stellar record, we had to respect their schedule strength and play a fast physical game,” Osage coach Jason Long said. “I feel like we maintained possession well.”

Up next was Sullivan and the Indians secured a 4-1 win. Robert Colonius recorded a hat trick and Alberti scored his second goal of the weekend while Chilton, Alberti and Evans finished with an assist each. Long finished with 16 saves in the second half to keep the Eagles quiet the rest of the way and Long commended his back line in the defensive effort as well.

Last but not least was Summit Christian Academy and Osage closed out strong with a 7-2 win. Osage had 17 shots on goal as Colonius, Long and Alberti recorded a brace each and Alec Hebblethwaite and Veton Abazi scored as well. Alberti and Evans had the assists and the team finished third overall in accumulated points.

Osage (8-10) was scheduled for a visit to Capital City on Monday and will host Mexico on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Camdenton (7-9, 1-3 Ozark Conference) visits Lebanon on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.