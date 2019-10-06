Another slow start plagues Osage at Southern Boone and Versailles unable to slow down Boonville

Another slow start plagues Osage at Southern Boone

Osage got off to another tough start Friday night and Southern Boone made the Indians pay.

At one point Osage trailed just 14-7 in the first quarter against an Eagle team ranked eighth in the latest Class 3 statewide media poll, but the home side used a lethal air attack that led to a 40-21 win. The Southern Boone connection between quarterback Tyson Smith and receiver Blake Dapkus resulted in four big scores through the air and by the end of the first quarter a 14-7 deficit quickly extended to 27-7. The Indians managed to fight back and cut the gap to six points by the end of the third quarter, but Southern Boone shut down the Osage offense the rest of the way and added 13 more insurance points to secure the win.

Osage senior quarterback Drew Edwards rushed for 15 yards and completed 12 of his 20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown to senior wideout Matthew Hans who caught two passes for 39 yards. There were fight different receivers who caught at least one pass and senior Logan Havner led the group with seven receptions for 91 yards. Senior running back James Hutchcraft led the charge on the ground with 90 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and the team finished with 152 rushing yards in total.

Osage (2-4, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) will visit Versailles (0-6) Friday night at 7 p.m.

Versailles unable to slow down Boonville

Versailles had to contend with a two-headed monster Friday night at Boonville.

Senior running back Avian Thomas rushed for a school record 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns, senior receiver Trammel Coleman caught three passes for 39 yards and two scores and the Pirates sent the Tigers home with a 48-21 defeat.

Versailles started well, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game to take an early 7-0 lead over a Pirate team ranked seventh in the latest Class 3 statewide media poll. However, Boonville quickly went to work, scoring 35 unanswered points to enjoy a 35-7 lead by halftime. Boonville finished with 457 yards of offense overall before the night was through.

Versailles senior quarterback Coby Williams rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another 235 yards and a touchdown, completing 18 of his 30 pass attempts on the night. Senior receiver Dallas Waller and a big night for the Tigers catching 10 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown and fellow senior wideout Brayden Morrison added two receptions for 31 yards. Meanwhile, senior running back Jordan King tallied nine carries for 64 yards of his own.

Versailles (0-6, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) hosts Osage (2-4) Friday night at 7 p.m.