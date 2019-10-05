The cross country runners of Eldon and Versailles made the trip up north to Moberly for a race Thursday night where 94 boys and 66 girls trekked the 3.1 mile course.

The Mustang girls finished fourth as a team among six schools with 90 points, trailing Monroe City (46), Kirksville (64) and Marion County (72). Meanwhile, the Tigers were represented by a single runner and did not qualify for a team finish. The Versailles boys captured seventh among 13 schools with 181 points and Kirksville won the day with 28 respectively. Eldon did not have enough runners to qualify for team competition.

The Eldon girls were led by Emily Guthrie who finished 11th at 23 minutes while Kelsey Wallis took 13th at 23:07, Adysson Gerber placed 40th at 25:43, Vivisan Wester finished finished 41st at 25:47 and Kenzi Bustamante earned 57th at 27:54. Carmen Lemell was the lone Versailles runner in the race and she finished 25th with a time of 24:31.

In the boys race, Caleb Martonfi was the fast Eldon runner with an eighth place time of 18:31, which was worthy of a medal. John Barrett placed 56th at 21:51, Jacob Arnold captured 62nd at 22:09 and Matthew Pollett finished 81st at 24:19. Versailles was led by Seth Newton who finished 21st at 19:57 while William Taylor was 34th at 20:47, Dagan Haggerman took 37th at 20:52, Noah Dykzeul earned 40th at 20:53, Jacob Schrock took 63rd at 22:13 and Trent Hyman earned 71st at 22:59.

Eldon was scheduled to run at Capital City on Saturday and will race in Russellville the following Saturday. Versailles will also be racing in Russellville on Saturday.