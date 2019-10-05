Osage beats Waynesville on Senior Night and Eldon takes on Jefferson City Invitational

Osage beats Waynesville on Senior Night

It was Senior Night on the course at Osage National and Osage made sure the night went well as the Indians topped Waynesville with a team score of 211 to the Tigers' 242.

"Kind of odd to be in shorts and hot at practice the day before and then in pants and a pullover the next night," Osage coach L.J. Weeks said of the event. "We played better as a team and it was nice to get a victory for our last regular season event. It was also nice to get that 'W' on Senior Night."

The Indians took some time to honor the career of senior Maddie Yoder who has played all four years for the Indians.

"When she started she knew nothing about golf and has turned in to a respectable young golfer," Weeks said. "She earned All-District honors last year and advanced to sectionals as well. She's hoping for a repeat performance this year. She's been an inspiration to myself and her teammates and we will miss her after this season."

Greta Cooks led Osage with a score of 48 while Sydney Riley carded a 50, Ella Demott finished at 55, Kaylie Clark put up a 58 and Yoder scored a 59.

Up next for Osage is the postseason where the Indians will travel to Eldon Golf Club and hope to punch a ticket to sectionals.

Eldon takes on Jefferson City Invitational

Eldon was in the capital city on Thursday for tournament action at the Jefferson City Invitational and the Mustangs saw some good results on the course.

Kassidy Hull led Eldon with a round of 77 that allowed her to finish sixth individually while Reece Henderson carded a 112, Gracie Petet shot a 125, Kelsey Fischer finished at 138 and Harlee Lawless shot a 139.

"We played with some of the best school in the state yesterday," Eldon coach Matt Frey said. "I thought the girls did well for being on the smaller side of teams there. Kassidy played well finishing with the top individuals in Class 2 golf at the tournament."

Eldon now gets ready for postseason action hosting a district tournament on Monday at Eldon Golf Club.