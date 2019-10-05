Camdenton lined up against Hillcrest for Ozark Conference action Thursday night and the Lakers had no trouble getting by the Hornets (25-2, 25-18).

Karli Wolfe led the Lakers with seven kills, Megan Vest added six and Payton Kincaid finished her night with five. Vest also picked up quite a few quick points with eight service aces and Sydney Smith recorded 14 of the team's 15 assists. On the defensive end, Kincaid had two blocks and Vest led the way again with seven digs.

Camdenton (14-7-2, 3-1 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to play in the Mount Vernon Tournament over the weekend and the Lakers will visit Hickman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.