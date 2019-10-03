The lake level was 659.5; generation of 30,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 22,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 78 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Logan Carter and Brandon Morris won the Firefighters/Public Servants Tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 17.64 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs. White bass: Good on crankbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on topwater lures and drop shot rigs along main lake docks and points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and stained in backs of creeks. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and square bill crankbaits or flipping creature baits in the creeks. Crappie: Fair on minnows in brush 15 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Fair on topwater lures and Roostertails along the points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. Catfish: Slow on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained to murky. Black bass: Fair to good on 10-inch plastic worms along points with current or topwater lures along docks halfway back in creeks. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 18 feet deep under main lake docks. Catfish: Good on jug lines with cut shad in the creeks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on small crankbaits and buzz baits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks and suspended under schools of shad in the coves. Catfish: Good on cut shad fished below shad schools.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged Salt Craws, shaky head worms and crawfish-colored crankbaits along bluffs and halfway back in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and small minnows 12 to 25 feet deep in brush and along docks. Catfish: Fair on shad sides and blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures, jigs and Brush Hogs along shallow docks in the creeks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs 10 to 12 feet deep under docks. White bass: Good on Roostertails and small swimbaits on main lake points and mouths of creeks. Catfish: Good on jug lines with cut shad and perch on the main lake.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.