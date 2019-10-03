Included in the training will be gun safety, information about firearms and ammunition, the role of the hunter and hunting in wildlife management and conservation, responsibilities of the outdoors person, outdoor ethics and hunter preparedness.

Hunter education training is a form of life insurance; only rarely is anyone who has had such training involved in any kind of firearms or hunting accidents.

Missouri’s Wildlife code requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, or any person ages 11-15 who hunts alone, to complete the Hunter Education Course in order to purchase a firearm hunting permit.

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) provides several ways to become hunter-education certified. The course is divided into a knowledge portion and a skills portion, which includes an exam. Both portions are required to become certified.

Prospective hunters can complete the knowledge portion of the course by taking a class in person, online or completing the self-study guide review questions. Once you have met one of those requirements, you must attend a skills portion, which is what is being offered on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eldon Fire Department at 101 S. Oak St., Eldon, Mo.

Included in the training will be gun safety, information about firearms and ammunition, the role of the hunter and hunting in wildlife management and conservation, responsibilities of the outdoors person, outdoor ethics and hunter preparedness. Also included is the final exam. To attend the skills session, individuals must bring their skills session qualifier certificate or a student manual with their complete review questions.

Those successfully completing the course will receive a Hunter Education Certification Card from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Such certification is mandatory before a hunter can purchase a hunting permit in many states and Canadian Provinces. Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1967 is required to be certified before purchasing a firearm permit in the state of Missouri. Certification is limited to students 11 years of age or older.

Students under the age of 15 should bring proof of age. If applicable, students should bring their Heritage Card or any permit purchased after Feb. 1, 1996.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by going online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeId=1 or by calling (573)346-2210.