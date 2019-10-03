The Grain Valley girls tennis team completed a sweep of the Suburban Small Seven Conference.

The Eagles dropped just four games in the nine matches to claim a 9-0 win over Grandview Tuesday. That completed a 4-0 sweep of the Suburban Small Seven and gave the Eagles (9-1) seven straight dual victories.

“All of our players were focused on winning the conference title and played very solid tennis,” Grain Valley coach Blake Thorne said.

Alyssa Owens claimed an 8-1 win in No. 1 singles. Ryan Deaton (8-1), Mackensie Wagner (8-0), Maddie Shields (8-0), Chelsea Gorden (8-0) and Hailey Bowlin (8-1) completed the singles sweep.

Owens and Deaton claimed an 8-1 win in No. 1 doubles. Wagner and Alice Lin won 8-0 at No. 2 and Shields and Gorden also won 8-0 at No. 3.

PARK HILL SOUTH 7, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs captured No. 1 and No. 2 singles wins but couldn’t prevail in any other close match to fall to Park Hill South Wednesday at Baumgardner Park.

Bentley Walters won 8-6 over Chloe Norris in No. 1 singles, and Allie Brown triumphed 8-3 at No. 2.

“Great matches. Bentley will most likely see her opponent in individual sectionals,” Blue Springs coach Jennifer Kramer said.

LIBERTY NORTH 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: Kiara Ashurst had a hand in both victories as visiting William Chrisman dropped a rain-shortened non-conference match at Liberty North Wednesday.

Ashurst claimed a 6-1 No. 3 singles win and teamed with Nicole Eppert to win a 7-2 tiebreak for a 7-6 win in No. 1 doubles.

Eppert, with her win in doubles, tied for most career wins in school history.