Versailles was in Columbia on Saturday at a course the Tigers will hope to be running on later this season for state.

Versailles competed in the small school division and Carmen Lemell ran her fastest time of the year placing 74th out of 153 runners at 25:04. For the boys, Seth Newton was the top Tiger at 20:12 to finish 77th in a field of 216. Noah Dykzeul was 86th at 20:20, William Taylor was 103rd at 20:39, Dagan Haggerman was 126th at 21:11, Jacob Schrock was 141st at 21:37 and Trent Hyman placed 165th at 22:36.

Versailles races in the Moberly Invitational on Thursday.