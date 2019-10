Camdenton senior soccer player Josh Gerdiman

Camdenton senior Josh Gerdiman had no trouble finding the back of the net in a game against Ozark Conference foe Hillcrest on September 24. The senior led the Laker offensive with a hat trick as his three goals helped Camdenton knock off the Hornets 5-1 and improve to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play.