Versailles falls to Smith-Cotton, Eldon sweeps Hickman and Camdenton swept by Jefferson City

Versailles falls to Smith-Cotton

Versailles visited Smith-Cotton on Monday and fell in two sets (25-23, 25-17).

Adaya Comer and Gracie Hamrick had two aces each, Kylie Viebrock had a team-leading four kills and Hamrick also posted 18 digs. Viebrock led the way with five assists as well.

Versailles finished 0-3-1 in the Smith-Cotton Tournament over the weekend and falls to 2-10-1 on the year. Up next is more tournament action in Warrensburg on Saturday.

Eldon sweeps Hickman

Eldon hosted Hickman Monday night and sent the Kewpies home after two sets (25-23, 25-15).

Caroline Beckmann had 11 kills, two blocks and nine digs for the Mustangs while Taylor Henderson added five kills, Jade Hall put up three blocks and Tatum Frank put up eight digs to lead the charge. Addie Davis led the team with 21 assists.

Eldon (7-4, 3-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Battle on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Camdenton swept by Jefferson City

Camdenton visited the capital city Tuesday night to take on the Jefferson City Jays and the Lakers were swept in two sets (25-12, 25-19).

Sydney Smith led Camdenton with six kills and five assists and Olivia Whittle produced a team-leading nine digs.

Camdenton (12-7-2, 2-1 Ozark Conference) will host Hillcrest Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.