Camdenton comes up short against Smith-Cotton, Osage shut down by Bolivar, Macks Creek gets by Richland and Climax Springs throttles Humansville.

Camdenton comes up short against Smith-Cotton

Camdenton visited Smith-Cotton in Sedalia Tuesday night and the Lakers came up a few runs short in a 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

Camdenton took an initial 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers answered back with four runs in their half and the Lakers were only able to produce one more run in the fourth.

Shea Little led the Lakers with three of the team's eight hits and bot Katy Pitts and Adee Enos added an RBI each. Emma Rakes pitched six innings for Camdenton and recorded a single strikeout after allowing nine hits.

Camdenton (2-16, 0-7 Ozark Conference) will play in the Springfield Tournament over the weekend.

Osage shut down by Bolivar

Osage came up empty in a game at Bolivar Tuesday night.

The Indians were blanked 7-0 on a night where the team produced just three hits. Carly Ward provided two of them for Osage and Liberty Gamm had the other. Ward pitched all six innings and allowed one earned run on nine hits to go with three strikeouts and a two walks while the team suffered from six errors.

Osage (10-11, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Iberia on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek gets by Richland

Macks Creek took a trip to Richland Tuesday night and the Pirates were able to hang on for a 5-4 win over the Bears.

Trailing 2-0 through four innings, Macks Creek added a run in the fifth and rallied to take the lead with four more runs in the sixth. The Bears were only able to add two more runs before running out of outs.

"It took us a while to make some adjustments again this evening at the plate," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. "When we did we put the ball in play and put pressure on the defense. "We also had some timely hitting that had been evading us with runners on tonight." Myra Cortez led the Macks Creek bats with two of the team's six hits, Jesse Willis provided two RBIs and Kenzie Hicks also drove home a run. Shaylee Skinner (4-3) pitched a complete game and allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two. Macks Creek (9-6) visits Springfield Central on Thursday at 5 p.m. Climax Springs throttles Humansville Climax Springs brought plenty of offense to its battle with Humansville Tuesday night. The Cougars put up a season-high 27 runs off just three hits as the team took advantage of 16 walks in a 27-11 win. Cami Wolfe, Jayden Butterfield and Allison Beard collected those three hits while Maddy Dake posted four RBIs, Hailey McIntosh added three and Butterfield, Trinity Phillips, Beard and Beth Torimino recorded two RBIs each. C.J. Dake, Maranda Burke and Wolfe each posted an RBI as well in the route. McIntosh got the win in the circle pitching 2 1/3 innings allowing 11 runs, seven earned, on four hits while striking out four and walking nine. Burke did the rest and picked up a strikeout.