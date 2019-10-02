Osage girls tennis gets by Moberly and Camdenton finishes sixth in conference tournament

The winning streak has come to an end.

Osage hosted Helias on the tennis courts Tuesday night and it was a close one, but the Crusaders escaped with a 5-4 win to halt a winning streak of seven straight duels for the Indians.

Osage trailed 2-1 after doubles with the top duo of Elise Davis and Kylie Misenheimer picking up the lone win, 8-2. Lily Davis and Natalie Brick fell in the second-seeded match 8-6 and the team of Emma Koeppen and Emma Glendenning came up short 8-2.

Elise, Brick and Koeppen picked up the wins in singles and the trio all won by a final score of 8-4. Lily lost a close battle 8-6, Misenheimer fell 8-4 and Glendenning lost her match 8-1.

Osage falls to 9-2 and will be heading to Waynesville for a tournament on Friday.

Camdenton finishes sixth in conference tournament

Camdenton went to battle with the rest of the Ozark Conference on Tuesday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield and the Lakers finished sixth in the final standings.

Springfield Central took the title followed by Kickapoo, Glendale, Lebanon and Rolla. After losing a close battle to Sedalia Smith-Cotton on Monday by a score of 5-4, Camdenton fell to Lebanon 5-3 in the first round on Tuesday and followed things up with a 5-1 win over Parkview and a 5-1 loss to Rolla.

Camdenton (5-7) will play in the Waynesville Invitational on Friday.