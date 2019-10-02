Osage shuts out Fatima and Camdenton knocks off Laquey

Osage shuts out Fatima

It was a good night for School of the Osage.

The Indians hosted Fatima, a potential district opponent, and shut down the Comets 2-0.

"The boys recognize the season is not over and will look to fight it out one game at a time to improve our record for district seeding," Osage coach Jason Long said. "The game was physical and fast-paced with the Osage defense playing strong all game long to ensure the clean sheet. We need to continue to work on our possession game and the strikers must dial in their shots because we had numerous shots on goal that could have made the score line much different if we finished better."

Josh Cooper provided an assist to Will Faulconer for the first Osage goal of the night and the Indians made it 2-0 with Anthony Alberti's penalty kick in the second half. Garrett Long recorded four saves and picked up his first clean sheet of the season.

Osage (5-9) visits Boonville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton knocks off Laquey

Camdenton was on the road Tuesday night at Laquey and the Lakers came home with a 2-1 win.

Camdenton (5-8, 1-3 Ozark Conference) will host its own tournament over the weekend.