The Blue Springs South girls tennis team had to get past rival Blue Springs to clinch its first conference title in nine years.

Mission accomplished.

Jasmine Tucker rallied for an 11-9 victory over Malina McGaw in No. 3 singles and teamed with Khiara Cox for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles to help lift the Jaguars to a 6-3 victory over the Wildcats to secure the Suburban Big Six title.

“The star of the night would have to be Jasmine Tucker,” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said. “... It was a blow-for-blow (No. 3 singles) match in the beginning with the girls exchanging games. Jaz found herself in a 9-5 hole, though, and had to dig deep to finish, and boy, did she. She rattled off six wins in a row to claim an 11-9 win which clinched the match for us.”

Her win with Cox helped the Jaguars take a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Blue Springs’ Bentley Walters and McGaw claimed an 8-4 win over Francesca Klosener and Ashley Cooper in the No. 1 match but Sumerlyn Vorachek and Natalie Nelson eked out a 9-7 win in the No. 3 match to give the Jaguars the edge heading into singles play.

“Sumerlyn and Nat gutted one out at the No. 3 spot,” Estep said. “It was back and forth and not our prettiest match, but we held tough in the end to grab the 9-7 win.”

Walters topped Klosener 10-3 in No. 1 singles and Allie Brown topped Cox 10-2 at No. 2, but the Jaguars won Nos. 3-6 to secure the win.

Tucker, Cooper (10-5), Nelson (10-3) and Vorachek (10-3) won in singles for the Jaguars, who improved to 10-1 overall and

“It was a cool night. We've had a heck of a year and with a tough district assignment ahead of us, the girls really deserved some recognition and the conference title is the perfect thing. I couldn't be more proud,” Estep said.

Blue Springs South’s junior varsity won 8-1.

On Monday, the Jaguars claimed a 6-3 non-conference home win over St. Joseph Central.

Addison Hurley, the usual No. 1 player for the junior varsity, teamed with Klosener for an 8-3 No. 2 doubles win. Vorachek and Hannah Tawney won 8-0 at No. 3 to give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead after doubles.

Tucker (8-3), Nelson (8-2), Vorachek (8-0) and Tawney (8-3) won in singles to secure the win.

“It was a great opportunity for her to step up and get a taste of what she'll

be playing next year and she made it count,” Estep said of Hurley.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 9, RUSKIN 0: William Chrisman lost only two games to stay undefeated in the Suburban Middle Seven.

Nicole Eppert (8-0), Kiara Ashurst (8-0), Emma Place (8-1), Laurie Douglas (8-0), Krystal Olson (8-0) and Dana Crosby (8-0) won in singles as Chrisman improved to 5-0 in the conference and 9-3 overall.

The teams of Eppert and Ashurst (8-1), Tori Gant and Douglas (8-0) and Hunter Taylor and Place (8-0) swept in doubles.

“One of the best things about this team over the past two seasons is that we've had depth and a selflessness that is rare in high school athletics,” Bears coach Jason Grubb said. “Today, two of my winningest players on the season (Gant and Taylor) only played in doubles matches so other girls could get in on the varsity fun and challenge.”

Chrisman’s junior varsity also won 9-0.