A look back at the first half of the football season for the Tigers

OFFENSIVE LEADERS

Passing

1. Senior quarterback Coby Williams, 91-153 for 922 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions

2. Sophomore quarterback Adam Radcliff, 101 for 16 yards

Receiving

1. Senior receiver Dallas Waller, 48 receptions for 469 yards and four touchdowns

2. Senior receiver Brayden Morrison, 16 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns

3. Junior receiver Michael Bell, 13 receptions for 105 yards

To Note: Radcliff has two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown

Rushing

1. Senior quarterback Coby Williams, 117 carries for 611 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns

2. Senior running back Jordan King, 38 carries for 119 yards (3.1 yards per carry)

3. Senior running back Brycen Reynolds, eight carries for 22 yards (2.7 yards per carry)

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

Tackles

1. Senior linebacker Quinn Randall, 37 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for a loss

2. Senior defensive back Coby Williams, 22 tackles, 1/2 tackle for a loss

3. Senior defensive lineman Dallas Waller, 15 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack

To Note: Senior linebacker Payton LaFoy and sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Brandon have a sack each

Fumbles

Randall, Waller and senior defensive back Brayden Morrison have forced one fumble each for a total of three. LaFoy, Waller, senior linebacker Brycen Reynolds and senior defensive lineman KyJuan Buckingham have recovered one fumble each for a total of four.

Interceptions

Junior defensive back Michael Bell has the lone interception of the season so far for Versailles.

MEMORABLE MOMENT

It did not result in a win for Versailles, but the Tigers showed signs of the team they could be in a shootout at Southern Boone in week three. Versailles did not get the start to the season it wanted, entering the contest 0-2, but they continued to fight and made an unbeaten state-ranked Eagles team earn their 61-41 win. The Class 2 Tigers held a 28-27 lead at halftime over a team ranked sixth in the Class 3 media poll and both sides were tied at 35 later in the third quarter before Versailles ran out of gas. Waller had a record-breaking night with 22 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns (both school records for receptions and yards). That helped Williams have a big night as well as he rushed for 104 yards and two scores while throwing for 352 yards and four touchdowns. There were seven different Tigers who caught at least one pass and a night like that offensively is something the Tigers would certainly love to do again.

FIRST HALF STAR PERFORMER

Williams has not lacked in production so far in 2019. The returning All-State quarterback did not have the start he wanted as Versailles is still looking for its first win of 2019, but the senior has mostly done his part. The quarterback has accounted for about 90 percent of his team’s offensive yards, including 81 percent of the rushing yards, and all but one of the team’s 17 total touchdowns. Despite throwing nine interceptions after throwing just seven in all of 2018, the quarterback has been key in making the chains move each week. The senior is also the second-leading tackler on defense and provides some veteran experience in the secondary. Overall, as nice as some of the numbers may be, the senior will not be satisfied if it is not translating to wins, and time will tell what he has in store for the second half of the year.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Versailles has been in some battles against a schedule where the combined record of the team’s opponents stands at 19-6. Unfortunately, the Tigers have come up short in those contests including a game at California last week where the Pintos punched in the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left. However, all teams know that it is not where a team starts, but where they finish and part of the challenge going forward will be learning how to finish games where the sparks of potential remain consistent in all four quarters. Versailles has the playmakers the Tigers need to change their fortunes around and the combined record of the remaining opponents stands at 10-10. An offense averaging 25 points per game may be good enough to win, but the defense needs to find an answer after allowing 51.2 points per contest in the first five games. Find the defensive discipline and it may be a much more enjoyable second half of 2019 for Versailles.