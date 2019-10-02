The golfers of the Ozark Conference gathered at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Monday and Camdenton finished fifth as a team out of nine teams who competed with a score of 400.

The golfers of the Ozark Conference gathered at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Monday and Camdenton finished fifth as a team out of nine teams who competed with a score of 400. The title went to Glendale with the Falcons shooting a 308.

Allie Crowell led the Lakes with a 93 and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors while Korrin Lembke shot a 100, Hannah Beeson carded a 101, Ainsley Lowther shot a 106 and Gracie Poe finished at 109. The team dropped 27 strokes off last week’s showing at the Missouri State Tournament and it was the lowest total the team has put together in two years.

We had our most amazing day yet,” Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said. “Ainsley, Hannah and Allie all had personal best scores at conference and if we continue to play like this, we have a great possibility of getting someone out of districts into sectionals. Th team has improved over 50 strokes since the beginning of the year and I cannot say enough about their attitude and work.”

Camdenton will head to Marshfield on Monday for district play.