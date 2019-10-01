AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

6:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Smithville

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

7 p.m. — Truman at Liberty

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

5:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Rockhurst, Marshall at Blue Springs Family YMCA

4 p.m. — Kearney vs. Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

4 p.m. — Ruskin vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational, Bent Oak Golf Course

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman

Belton Tournament

5:15 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Belton

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Oak Park

4:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Truman at Adair Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Savannah, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Liberty North

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, 11:55 a.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham Hotspur, 2 p.m., TNT (51)

• College soccer: Penn State at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: NL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS (50)

• College soccer: Indiana at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: NL Wild Card: Milwaukee at Washington, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)