Osage finishes sixth in conference tournament

Kassidy Hull’s reign over the Tri-County Conference remains intact.

The Eldon golfer kept her throne for a second straight year after besting a field of 32 golfers in the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Monday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville. Hull carded an 81 after 18 holes to defend the title and finished five strokes ahead of the next beset golfer.

“Kassidy did great on defending her title. It was not the score she is used to shooting, but she was able to keep it respectable,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said of the reigning champion.

Eldon finished fifth in the conference as a team with a score of 476 and Osage took sixth with a 497. Southern Boone won the team title with a 400 followed by Boonville (411), Blair Oaks (434) and California (466). Hallsville did not have enough to compete in team competition and Versailles does not have a girls program this season.

Osage did get an All-Conference nod as Sydney Riley shot a 104 to finish ninth and earn conference honors by finishing in the top 10. Ella Demott scored a 130, Greta Cooks finished at 131, Maddie Yoder carded a 132 and Kaylie Clark added a 136.

“I’m really proud of Sydney. She was not happy with her score and knows if she wants to get back to state she’ll have to play better than that,” Osage coach L.J. Weeks said.

“We did not play particularly well yesterday. I can’t really pinpoint the problems, just little things here and there. We’re going to work on getting things ready for districts next Monday. Eldon is a challenging course so a good score there requires a lot of smart decisions being made.”

Eldon’s Reece Henderson shot a 120, Grace Petit finished at 127, Kelsey Fischer carded a 148 and Harley Lawless shot a 154.

“I thought the girls played hard yesterday. I knew bringing two rookie golfers to conference that they would feel the nerves and it showed in their scores,” the coach said. “The course was playing harder than normal due to rain over the weekend and wind yesterday. I was glad to get that round out of the way so the nerves would hopefully not be as bad on Monday at districts.”