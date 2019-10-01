The hills of Hermitage were the scene of a cross country meet on Saturday that involved four Lake area schools and a total of 326 runners who crossed the finish line.

Camdenton, Osage, Macks Creek and Climax Springs were in action with the former two schools being part of the large division and the latter being part of the small schools. The Lake area did not disappoint as several runners came home with medals.

The Osage boys finished third with 82 points behind Kickapoo (33) and Nixa (54) while Camdenton finished sixth out of eight schools at 152. With only two runners in action this season, Macks Creek did not have enough runners to qualify for team competition and the Climax Springs boys captured 17th out of 18 schools with 356 points while Strafford won the day at 75.

The Osage girls also finished in third place out of seven teams with 62 points while Kickapoo (23) and Nixa (52) took the top two times. Camdenton, Macks Creek and Climax Springs did not qualify for team competition.

OSAGE

Osage produced five total medalists on the day. Chase Grosvenor led the boys with a seventh place time of 17:47 in a field of 57 to earn a medal. John Markovitz was 17th at 18:47, William Faulconer was 21st at 19:04, Harrison Adams was 22nd at 19:17, James Sparks was 25th at 19:42, Ryan Page was 30th at 20:10 and Sawyer Claxton was 44th at 21:28.

Sarah Porter led the Osage girls with an eighth place finish out of 51 runners with a time of 22:18. Sara Wolf also medaled in 10th with a time of 22:26 along with Nevaeh Henley who finished 14th at 23:03 and Bayley Johnson who finished 15th at 23:07. Grace Martin was 32nd at 25:17, Madison Kessler was 42nd at 26:44 and Campbell Walters was 43rd at 26:47.

“Chase and Harrison saw great improvements from last year on a very challenging course. Both Sarah and Nevaeh ran great races with both running personal records on this course,” Osage coach Miriam Hill said. “The hills certainly did not get any shorter on this course and all of the Osage runners attacked them with a vengeance.”

The Indians will race at Ha Ha Tonka State Park on Saturday in the annual Laker Invitational.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton’s Clare Holmes had a good day for the Lakers, finishing third in her race with a time of 20:50 to earn a medal. It was just the second race of her young cross country career. Cambrie Kowall captured 23rd for Camdenton at 23:45 and Maria Alfaro placed 29th at 25:09.

Jake Thoenen led the Lakers with an 11th place time of 18:10 and Gage Hauck finished 13th at 18:37 to also medal for Camdenton. Gage Ullrich was 56th at 23:53, Aidan Downey was 36th at 20:39 and Zach Davis took 48th at 21:37.

“This was a pretty good race for us on the very steep hills at Hermitage. I thought for the most part our kids handled the hills well and most had very good race times for midseason,” Camdenton coach David Weber said. “Jake and Gage had really good efforts and Aidan had his best effort of the season so far and is really improving. Clare had a real strong finish in third and is still getting used to racing for cross country in just her second race. Cambrie narrowly missed a medal, but had yet another quality race for the team.”

The Lakers host their own invitational on Saturday with racing scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be 27 teams with nearly 600 runners in action.

MACKS CREEK

Macks Creek had three total runners in action on Saturday where Molly Phillips placed 31st in a field of 68 with a time of 26:11 and Chelsey Brown finished 64th at 33:22. Austin Brown led the Pirate boys finishing 97th in a field of 150 with a time of 23:11.

“Although Hermitage was a very challenging one-loop 3.1 mile course that includes a massive hill running up the side of the dam, it was a great opportunity for us to see where we were running among our upcoming district competitors,” Macks Creek coach Paige Alexander said.

Macks Creek will also be at Ha Ha Tonka on Saturday morning.

CLIMAX SPRINGS

James McCartney was the fastest Cougar boy in the race with a time of 20:31 to place 37th, Aaron Smith was 76th at 21:49, Cole Smith was 84th at 22:21, John McCartney was 132nd at 25:38 and Troy Ethington was 148th at 31:32.

Abi Wolfe finished her day in 38th at 27:08 and Autumn Wallace was 61st at 32:43.

It was the second race of the year for Climax Springs with one of the previous races being cancelled due to heat.

“Through the bumps and bruises our runners have managed to improve on their times from the race before,” Climax Springs coach Tim Thebeau said. “Abi, our state qualifier from the last two years, has picked up where she left off last year and is running faster than last year at this time. James and Cole are pushing themselves for the state meet this year and keeping them healthy will be key to their success. Both have the potential to reach that level and it will be exciting to watch them grow.”

Thebeau also expects a trio of freshmen in John, Gesse Smith and Ethington to grow and for Wallace to get stronger and faster. Maranda Burke is another runner to watch for as well

Up next for the Cougars is a meet at Buffalo on October 10 at 4 p.m.