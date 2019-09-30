Osage may not have repeated as Versailles Tournament champions, but a third place finish is not a bad alternative.

The Indians began tournament play Friday with a 11-0 shutout over Tuscumbia in five innings where Liberty Gamm smacked in six RBIs with four of them coming on a grand slam while pitcher Carly Ward allowed a single hit while striking out nine. Osage met a good Iberia team in the semifinals that only had two losses on the season and came up short in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday by a final score of 2-1. Gamm drove in the only Indian run on the day as the team produced just four hits overall and Ward pitched all six innings allowing six hits while striking out five.

Versailles’ path to the third place game began with an 8-3 win over Westminster Christian on Friday where Madison Lucas-Avey drove in three runs off two hits, Maris Ollison added two runs off two hits and Joscelynn Marriott pitched a complete game allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking one. The Tigers continued with a battle against Odessa in the semifinals on Saturday and came up just short in a 10-8 defeat. Ollison led the Tigers with four of the team’s 10 hits while Marriott and Dunnaway led the team with two RBIs each. Marriott was in the circle again and worked all seven innings allowing 13 hits with a single walk and strikeout.

That set up a showdown with Lake area neighbor Osage in the third place game on Saturday afternoon and the Indians came away with a 12-5. win. The Tigers initially led 2-0 and trailed and were tied with Osage at 4-4 after the fifth inning, but the Indians added eight runs in the seventh to pull away.

Jasmine Wilkes led Osage with two hits and two RBIs, Ward hit a two-run homer and Jaelyn Harrison also drove in two RBIs. Ward pitched all seven innings and allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking three.

Versailles was led by the bats of Analyssa Pence and Taylor Bice who finished with two hits each. Ollison, Lauren Garrison and Ellie Dunnaway each had an RBI to fuel the attack as well. Marriott worked the first 6 2/3 innings allowing 10 hits while striking out six and walking three.

Versailles (6-13) hosts Eldon on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Osage (10-10) visits Bolivar on Tuesday at 5 p.m.