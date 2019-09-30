Moberly High School junior Isabella Ross and senior Joseph Rae led their gender cross country teammates to the finish line Saturday in the White Division race at the inaugural Gans Creek Classic in the christening of Columbia’s new state-of-the-art cross country course.

There were more than 1,300 prep varsity runners competing among the three division races and hundreds of jayvee athletes that also took part at the site of the new MSHSAA Cross Country State Championships that will take place Nov. 9. The venue offers both a 5k and 3k course and serves as the home course for University of Missouri cross country program as well.

In the varsity girls White Division 5k race held Sept. 28, Moberly junior Isabella Ross ran provided a strong showing on the new state course with her second place time of 20:05.60 minutes.

Only Kiersten Potter, a Lamar High School freshman, was quicker in reaching the finish line among 153 females with a winning time of 19:31.80. Third place went to Marion County sophomore Delaney Straus at 20:23.70.

Other Lady Spartan results showed that freshman Anna Rivera placed 16th overall with a time of 22:03.60 and she was followed by sophomore Arianna Wilkey (52nd, 24:04.60), junior Maggie Crist (65th, 24:43.40) and sophomore Malana Pence (145th, 33:32.20).

There were 19 schools that comprised a girls team score in this division. Moberly had 211 points to finish sixth. Steelville High School was the girls team champion with 149 points, 10 better than Sullivan and Whitfield took third with 162.

In addition, there were five athletes from Cairo that ran this course Saturday.

Moberly will host its only home cross country meet of the 2019 season on Thursday. The event having its starting and finish line at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex is open to the public with no admission fee. Junior high 3k races will start at 4 p.m. while high school races will begin at around 5 p.m.

Boys Race

Senior Joseph Rae led all Moberly varsity boy runners to the finish line with his overall 15th place time of 18:15.40 minutes among 216 athletes in the White Division race.

Rae's sophomore brother, Hyrum, arrived next at 18:52.70 to finish 32nd. Other Spartan finishers were sophomore Joe Patton (57th, 19:41.10), juniors Antonio Rivera (59th, 19:44.20), Spencer Nuhn (64th, 19:56.40) and Nick Faiella (65th, 19:58.20), and senior Clark Freeman (21:43.80).

Top runner was Maplewood-Richmond Heights senior Malik Stewart with a time of 16:27.60 and second place went to New Bloomfield junior Caleb Distler at 16:49.90.

As a team, the Spartans placed third with a score of 205 behind teach champion Bowling Green (146) and Whitfield (181). There were 26 high schools that comprised a boys team score in this division.

Cairo Runners

Northeast R-IV School at Cairo had two sophomore boy runners who pretty much ran side by side one another in the White Division race. Ian Mollick placed 212th (28:51 and Brandon Dennis was next at 28:57.

In the girls White Division race, freshman Allison Dunwood was 90th (25:52), junior Quincy Wiegand was 92nd (25:57) and her freshman sister Avery was 112th (27:36).





