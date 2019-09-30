Camdenton was among 39 schools at a swim meet at the University of Missouri in Columbia on Saturday and the Lakers finished 23rd among the pack in the final team standings.

One of the highlights of the day for the Lakers was Gavin Schulte’s time in the 100 freestyle as he automatically earned a cut for state with a time of 48.95 seconds. Schulte also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle race at 21.91 seconds respectively.

Camdenton was also in relay action and the Laker 200 freestyle relay team of Dane Lapine, Jeremy Bernabe, Michael Radlund and Schulte made the finals and finished 17th. The 400 freestyle relay team of Lapine, Bryce Leuenberger, Radlund and Schulte also made the finals and finished the day in 19th.

Camdenton returns to the pool on October 9 at Foster Natatorium in Springfield for a meet at 4:30 p.m.