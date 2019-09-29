Versailles comes up short in thrilling finish at California and Tough start hurts Osage in loss at Boonville

Versailles comes up short in thrilling finish at California

The first win of the season was in sight when Versailles visited California Friday night.

Overcoming a 4th-and-5 on the Pinto 9-yard line, the Tigers scored and and took a 30-26 lead with 1:37 left to play. One last defensive stop was all Versailles needed, but California would not be denied and punched in the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left to walk away with a 33-30 win. Versailles managed to get the ball to its own 39-yard line with three seconds left, but could not find the play it needed as time expired.

Both sides were looking for their first win of 2019 and California ended a three-game skid against Versailles with its late-game heroics.

Versailles quarterback Coby Williams was productive with both his arms and legs, racking up 443 of the team’s 484 yards of offense on the night. Williams led the team with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, while completing 20 of his 32 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Running back Jordan King added 28 rushing yards and fellow running back Brycen Reynolds finished the night with 13 rushing yards of his own. The receiving corps was led by Dallas Waller who hauled in 11 passes for 97 yards while Brayden Morrison had three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. A total of six different Tigers recorded at least one catch before the night was through.

As productive as the offense was, finishing the night even more productive than the Pintos, California made the most of its opportunities finishing the night with 344 rushing yards averaging 9.1 yards per carry. California completed just three of its 11 passes for 25 yards, but the rushing game did more than enough to lead to victory.

Versailles (0-5, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Boonville (4-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tough start hurts Osage in loss at Boonville

Osage found itself in an early hole Friday night at Boonville and the Indians found it to be a tough one to dig out of.

The Pirates, ranked eighth in the state in the latest statewide Class 3 media poll, jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter and Osage could not quite recover in a 35-14 loss.

Osage was within striking distance at the half, trailing 28-14, and was knocking on the door in the third quarter when a drive stalled at the Boonville 12-yard line for a turnover on downs. The Indians even overcame an interception with a fumble recovery at the Boonville 44-yard line, but the turnover bug struck again as the Pirates recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive and took it to the house to set the final margin. Osage had recovered three total Boonville fumbles in the game, but could not quite find a way to capitalize enough.

Osage quarterback Drew Edwards completed 11 of his 27 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and he also rushed for 34 yards on four carries. Freshman receiver Hunter Graber made a nice debut for the Indians pulling in seven receptions for 90 yards and running back James Hutchchraft had two receptions for 82 yards while rushing for a team-leading 78 yards on 21 carries, losing one fumble.

Osage falls to 2-3 with the loss and 1-2 in the Tri-County Conference. The Indians will visit Southern Boone (4-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.