It was a tough result for Osage Thursday night. The Indians hosted Lebanon and were on the short end of a 3-2 defeat.

Anthony Alberti and Will Faulconer scored the goals for Osage on assists from Garrett Long and Nate Evans and Alex Baklashev finished the night with six saves.

Osage (4-9) hosts Fatima on Tuesday at 5 p.m.