Gia Moore had a big night on offense and defense to lead the William Chrisman volleyball team to a conference victory.

Moore had six kills and led the defense with 18 digs to lead the Bears to a 25-12, 25-23 home win over Belton Thursday.

Courtney Taylor matched Moore’s six kills as the Bears improved to 4-7 overall and 3-1 in the Suburban Middle Seven,

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 25-25, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 14-11: Blue Springs South was no match for host Lee’s Summit West in a Suburban Big Six match Thursday.

The Jaguars dropped to 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference with their fourth straight loss.