Camdenton sweeps Glendale and Osage takes down Capital City

Camdenton sweeps Glendale

Camdenton was on a road trip at Glendale Thursday night in Ozark Conference action and the Lakers left with a win after downing the Falcons in two sets (25-14, 25-22).

Payton Kincaid led the Camdenton attack with six kills while Jackie White and Megan Vest provided five kills each. Clare Holmes added 10 assists, Sydney Smith provided nine and Shelby Kurtz picked up some quick points for the Lakers with five aces. White led the Laker defense with three blocks while Vest and Karli Wolfe added two and Olivia Whittle contributed 12 digs while Vest provided eight and Kurts finished with seven.

Camdenton (12-6-2, 2-1 Ozark Conference) visit Jefferson City on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Osage takes down Capital City

School of the Osage played host to one of the newest high schools in mid-Missouri Thursday night sending Capital City home with a loss in two sets (25-10, 25-9).

Sara Wolf had six kills to lead the Indians while Carly Hambly added four and both Alisa Boswell and Emily Steen finished with three each. Paige Rowland fueled the attack with 14 of the team's 17 assists. Meanwhile, both Wolf and Emily Dulle provided six digs each on the defensive end and Caitlyne Vaughn finished the night with five.

Osage (4-4, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) will visit rival Eldon on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.