Camdenton falls to Rolla

Camdenton hosted Rolla Thursday night for an Ozark Conference battle and the Bulldogs brought their bats in a 12-2 win over the Lakers in five innings.

Rolla scored 11 runs in the first three innings and finished the night with 12 hits as Camdenton mustered its own two runs in the third. Brandi Sloan pitched three innings for Camdenton and Gracie Coffelt finished the night up recording a strikeout.

Camdenton (2-15, 1-6 Ozark Conference) hosts Waynesville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage takes down Vienna

School of the Osage was at home Thursday night for a battle with Vienna and the Indians downed the Eagles 6-3.

Osage took an initial 1-0 lead but soon trailed 2-1 after the second and for most of the night until a 5-run rally in the sixth made the difference. Vienna managed to respond with just a single run in the seventh as the Indians racked up another win for their season total.

A Maddie Arwood single brought home two Indians to start the rally and RBIs from Jaelyn Harrison and Avery Faulkner fueled the rally as well.

Liberty Gamm led Osage with two hits and an RBI, both Arwood and Harrison finished with a hit and two RBIs and Faulkner finished the night with one hit that drove in a run. Carly Ward was on the mound for Osage and pitched a complete game allowing just one earned run on two hits with a walk and 13 strikeouts.

Osage (7-9, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Tuscumbia Friday and will play in the Versailles Invitational over the weekend.

Versailles comes up short against Boonville

Versailles took a trip to Boonville Thursday night and the Tigers came up a few runs short in a 9-6 loss to the Pirates.

Trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning, Versailles rallied for five runs to take the lead, but Boonville answerd back with five more runs of its own and the Tigers managed to plate just one more run before running out of outs.

Maris Ollison and Kierra O'Rourke led the Versailles bats with two hits each and O'Rourke had two RBIs while Analyssa Pence and Madison Lucas-Avey provided the other two RBIs of the evening. Joscelynn Marriott pitched six innings for the Tigers and allowed six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out two and walking one.

Versailles (5-11, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) will host the Versailles Invitational over the weekend.

Macks Creek blanked by state-ranked Stoutland

Macks Creek welcomed the fourth-ranked team in Class 1 in the latest MHSFCA rankings- the Stoutland Tigers. The visitors were not too kind to the hosts, handing the Pirates an 18-0 loss in four innings.

Macks Creek was held hitless in the contest as all 12 batters were retired. Shaylee Skinner (3-3) took the loss in the circle allowing 13 runs, three earned, on 11 hits while striking out one and walking one in three innings of work. Jesse Willis pitched in relief and allowed six runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out two and walking four.

Macks Creek (7-6) visits Climax Springs on Monday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District

Climax Springs falls to Hermitage

Climax Springs visited Hermitage Thursday night and the Cougars fell to the Hornets 13-2 in five innings.

Climax Springs took an initial 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Hermitage plated four runs in its half of the first and the Cougars could not find a way back.

Hailey McIntosh, Jayden Butterfield and Skylar Austin all had a hit for the Cougars. McIntosh was in the circle and the pitcher allowed 13 runs, 12 earned on 12 hits while walking five and striking out three.

Climax Springs (0-6) hosts neighbor Macks Creek on Monday at 5 p.m.

Eldon takes a loss at Warsaw

Eldon was at Warsaw Thursday night and the Mustangs were hit with a 12-1 loss from the Wildcats.

Eldon (3-16, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) hosts Linn on Monday.