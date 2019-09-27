Camdenton Lakers, Versailles Tigers, Eldon Mustangs and Osage Indians

Camdenton looking to remain unbeaten in showdown with Hillcrest

Camdenton continues to roll.

Fresh off a signature overtime win over a West Plains team that was ranked as the fifth best Class 4 team in the state in the latest statewide media poll, the Lakers (ranked number two in the same poll) did not let down in an 88-0 shutout at Springfield Central. It was a 40-0 game by the end of the first quarter and Camdenton’s high-flying offense pushed the lead to 60 by halftime.

Now, the Lakers (4-0, 4-0 Ozark Conference) come back home for a showdown with Ozark Conference foe Hillcrest (0-4, 0-4 Ozark Conference). Even if the records suggest that Camdenton should not have too much difficulty in keeping its undefeated record intact, Coach Jeff Shore does to underestimate the Hornets.

“Hillcrest has some talented players so it will be important for us to get off to a good start in the game and not give them any confidence,” he stated.

Well, the Lakers certainly have the talent to make that happen.

Returning All-State senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent completed 25 of his 29 pass attempts for 415 yards and eight touchdowns against Springfield Central and is now up to 1,354 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season.

He has been surrounded by a plethora of consistent receivers to make that possible. Senior wideout Jase Nicklas is up to 25 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdowns to lead the corps. Meanwhile, senior receiver Cooper Ezard had a monster game with five catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns that increased his totals to 292 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

Junior Jayden Faulconer is up to 13 receptions for 178 receiving yards and three touchdowns and senior Talon Randazzo is at 15 catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Out of the backfield, junior Eli Griffin has also shown his versatility 13 receptions for 131 yards and a score. Overall, there have been at least 14 different Lakers that have logged one reception in an offense now averaging 56.8 points per game.

As good as things have been on offense for Camdenton, the “Purple Haze” defense has only complimented it with the performances it has put on in the first four weeks. The Lakers are only giving up 13.3 points per contest and just held Springfield Central to -15 rushing yards and 60 passing yards for the entire night.

Hillcrest is coming off a 53-13 loss to Waynesville and the Hornets are currently averaging 13.3 points and giving up 41.5 points per contest. When the Lakers and Hornets met last season, Camdenton took care of business in a 55-16 win and is certainly capable of a similar performance if the focus remains intact. So far, that has clearly not been an issue as 2019 continues to unfold.

Camdenton and Hillcrest will clash from the friendly confines of Bob Shore Stadium at 7 p.m.

Versailles hoping to find a spark in road trip to California

Versailles faced a formidable foe in Blair Oaks Friday night that did not make life easy for the Tigers.

On both sides of the ball, the defending Class 2 state champions and current top-ranked Class 3 team in the state showed exactly how it has earned its reputation in a 58-6 win over the Class 2 Tigers that improved the team’s winning streak to 19 games. For Versailles coach Broc Silvers, Blair Oaks is essentially the standard and a good measuring stick to really see where his team is at. Friday night showed there is still some work to be done.

“They are going to be good right now and that is the way it is. Coach (Ted) LePage is the best coach in the state and I don’t care if it is Class 2 or Class 3, probably,” Silvers said after Friday night’s battle. “He’s won multiple state championships and it is fun. I talk to our kids about getting the opportunity to play somebody and that was our state championship. We got to see what it would be like.

“We kind of took a step from here last yer, regathered and hopefully we do that next week at California.”

The Tigers (0-4, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) have been through a tough stretch of the season where the combined record of their opponents currently stands at 15-1 with three of those teams (Knob Noster, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks) remaining undefeated. Now, Versailles visits a Pintos team (0-4, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) that has also been through a rough start with its closest game being a 20-14 loss at Osage. California fell to Boonville 48-7 last week.

Last season, Versailles shut down California 38-0 and the team has not lost to the Pintos since 2015. However, past results are not exactly an indicator of what will take place Friday night.

“They are in the same boat. It is going to be who can work harder this week, make some changers and corrections, play harder next week and be more sound,” Silvers said of the challenge ahead.

Versailles is currently averaging 23.8 points per game, allowing 55.8 and last week was the first time the team scored anything less than 20 points all season. Meanwhile, California is averaging 9.8 points per contest and giving up 41.

It seems the Tigers should be able to move the ball a little better this week after a battle where Blair Oaks stifled the run game and did not allow returning senior All-State quarterback Coby Williams hardly any time to make reads throwing the football. Versailles showed some of its potential the week prior in a shootout with state-ranked Southern Boone as the Tigers gave the sixth-ranked Class 3 Eagles all they could handle for about three quarters.

Williams has completed about 61 percent of his passes so far in 2019 for 724 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions while continuing to be the team’s leading rusher with 366 yards and seven more touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Senior tailback Jordan King has seen some success in the ground game as well with 91 rushing yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry respectively.

Senior receiver Dallas Waller has established himself as Versailles’ top receiving threat with 37 catches on the year for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Fellow senior Brayden Morrison has totaled 13 catches for 128 yards and a score while sophomore receiver Adam Radcliff has two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, junior wideout Michael Bell has 11 receptions for 81 yards and senior receiver Payton LaFoy has three catches for 58 yards. Overall, eight different Tigers have logged at least one reception so there certainly are options to keep the offense versatile.

Ultimately, the offense has proven it has the ability to move the football. The defense, meanwhile, has not yet shown the ability to consistently stop opposing teams from doing the same. The first four opponents have certainly been good, if their records are any indication, but the Tiger defense is currently giving up 457.3 yards per contest and that must come down if the team would like to jump into the win column. Silvers noted that he would like both sides of the football to compliment each other a little more after the defense was on the field too often against Blair Oaks while the offense kept having to respond to Southern Boone the previous week.

Silvers also noted he has some familiarity with first-year California Coach Derek Scroggins who was previously at El Dorado Springs- a team the Tigers have seen in the district playoffs. The coach said after Friday night’s game that he had not seen much of California yet or what the Pintos like to do, but he is excited for the challenge.

“I think it is their Homecoming so it will be fun. I’m excited about getting a chance to play them and Coach Scroggins is a good coach,” Silvers said.

“They are going to get going the right way, I know they are,” the coach continue, alluding to California’s winless 2018 season. “They are already heading that way I’m sure, but we are going to have to catch them right now and not let them get going the right way.”

Versailles will be looking to nab its first win of 2019 and although it has not been the start the Tigers hoped for, Silvers is optimistic for the road ahead.

“Hopefully we can get a win in the next couple of weeks, get our head in the right direction and still fulfill the ultimate goal of winning in the playoffs,” he stated. “I still feel confident that whoever we play week 10, we are going to be just fine.”

Versailles and California meet at 7 p.m.

Eldon to face another big test at top-ranked Blair Oaks

Eldon showed some fight Friday night in its matchup with state-ranked Southern Boone.

At one point the Mustangs held a 16-14 lead in the second quarter against an unbeaten team that was ranked sixth in the latest statewide Class 3 media poll, but the Eagles had a little more gas left in the tank as they took control of the second half for a 50-22 win.

Eldon (0-4, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) may still be in search of its first win this season, but there have been positive signs in an early slate where the team’s opponents have a combined record of 14-2 so far in 2019.

“Our kids battled extremely hard against Southern Boone, but came up short,” Eldon coach Chad Hult said of Friday night’s Tri-County Conference showdown. “We showed glimpses of the team we are capable of being. We have to come out stronger to start games and quit feeling people out. This week will be a great test to do that.”

Eldon will certainly not be able to afford anything less than its best effort this week as the next opponent may prove to be the most challenging of all. The Mustangs will head to Blair Oaks Friday night to face a Falcon team that entered the season as the defending Class 2 state champions and is currently the top-ranked Class 3 team in the state, enjoying a 19-game winning streak.

Blair Oaks (4-0, 2-0 Tri-County Conference) took down Versailles 58-6 last week and the Falcons are currently averaging 40.3 points per game, allowing just 16 points respectively, with none of their wins coming by less than nine points. Comparatively, Eldon is averaging 18 points per outing and allowing 44.5.

Last season, Blair Oaks beat Eldon 49-6 in its state title campaign. To change the narrative, Eldon’s ability to run the ball and control the clock will play a key factor.

Eldon showed some sparks Friday night where the Mustangs rushed for 301 total yards as a team and saw multiple Mustangs contribute to that effort behind the offensive line. Sophomore quarterback Dallas Hardy put up a team-leading 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry while senior fullback Kaden Dillon added 92 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per carry respectively. Senior receiver Nathaniel Waldenburg showed some big play potential, totaling 59 rushing yards on just seven attempts (8.4 yards per carry) and junior receiver Owen Levesque provided fresh legs with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts.

As long as the offensive line can continue to generate some push up front, the “Four Horsemen” may very well find the lanes that will allow Eldon to continue to move the chains and keep the ball away from a very potent Falcon offense. Together, the four ball carriers have 10 touchdowns between them averaging 258 rushing yards per game, and have accounted for 89 percent of the team’s offense. Dillon has been the lead back with a total of 472 rushing yards and five touchdowns through the first four games.

It will be anything but an easy task, though, as Blair Oaks has been ferocious up front on defense. Last week, the Falcon defense held a Versailles team averaging 148.7 rushing yards per game to just 22 rushing yards total on the night, allowing 0.8 yards per carry. Blair Oaks allowed only 61 passing yards as well.

Hardy has thrown just 27 passes all year in Eldon’s run-heavy offense, but his continued development in his first year as the starter will be key to making the offense even more dynamic. The young sophomore has completed 10 of those passes for 108 yards and six interceptions, but he does have options at his disposal that may free up even more if defenses get drawn in by the run game.

Waldenburg continues to be the team’s top receiving threat with two catches that have totaled 56 yards while Dillon has caught four passes for 22 yards and junior tight end P.J. Bledsoe has hauled in two passes for 18 yards. Their presence will be needed once again to keep the Blair Oaks defense honest.

On the other side of the ball, Eldon must find a way to make opposing offenses grind out every drive and earn every yard they get after giving up 410 yards to Southern Boone. Blair Oaks totaled 515 yards of offense with a healthy balance of the run and the pass in the win at Versailles. Dillon has been the leading tackler at linebacker for Eldon with 16 tackles on the year so far. One thing the defense could use more of are turnovers as Eldon has picked up just one fumble and interception in 2019.

So, things do not get any easier for Eldon with another state-ranked opponent lined up for Friday night. However, continued improvement and development with a team firing on all cylinders by the playoffs is the ultimate goal.

“Blair Oaks is a very talented and well-coached team. We have to continue to focus on ourselves and improving to be the best team we can possibly be come week 10,” Hult noted.

The two Tri-County Conference foes kickoff at 7 p.m.

Osage looking to regroup at Boonville after tough Homecoming loss

It was not the night Osage planned for when Hallsville came to town for the team’s Homecoming game Friday night.

Osage coughed up three turnovers to its fellow Indians and could not find a groove in a 47-0 shutout defeat. It was just an 8-0 game after one quarter, but Hallsville (3-1, 2-0 Tri-County Conference) got going with 24 more unanswered points in the second and the Indians could not find a way to respond.

The Indians (2-2, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) will need to regroup and find that answer when they visit Boonville (3-1, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) Friday night coming off a 48-7 win over California.

The Osage offense has seen better days after racking up just 200 total yards against Hallsville. Sophomore running back Connor Kinder led the ground game with five carries for 58 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per carry while senior quarterback Drew Edwards completed eight of his 18 pass attempts for 87 yards to go along with two interceptions.

There have been flashes through the first four games of what the offense can be, but 11 total turnovers and some penalties have been a thorn to the Indians finding the consistency they need. The Osage offense currently averages 272.3 yards and 10.3 points per contest.

Edwards has completed 53 percent of his passes so far in 2019 for 421 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior receiver Logan Havner remains the team’s top receiving threat with 14 receptions for 186 yards while senior running back Jack Dulle has emerged in the passing game with eight receptions for 127 yards and two scores. On the ground, senior tailback James Hutchcraft has totaled a team-leading 262 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Dulle provides fresh legs for the Indians as well with 103 rushing yards, averaging 3.6 yards per rush. The Indians will need to see contributions from everyone against a Pirate defense allowing 18 points per game.

Meanwhile, Osage’s defense had been relatively good up to the Hallsville game as the Indians entered Friday nights’ contest not allowing a single point in the second half for two straight weeks. Hallsville managed to break the trend, though, and push the opponent’s average to 21 points per game. Boonville averages 30.3 points per contest and, like Osage, seeks to employ a healthy mix of the run (163.8 yards per game) and pass (111.8 yards per game).

Boonville quarterback Nick Ferrari had thrown for 447 yards to go with four touchdowns and interceptions and his top target has been receiver Tramell Coleman (14 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns). Josh Polk (117 receiving yards) will be another target Osage has to watch out for and the Indians must find a way to slow down a ground game that features a trio of running backs with over 100 rushing yards. Avian Thomas (478 yards, 7.4 yards per carry, six touchdowns) leads the way while Coleman (114 yards, 8.1 yards per carry, one touchdown) and Andrew WISER (103 yards, 6.9 yards per carry, two touchdowns) can be just as dangerous.

Last season, the Pirates managed to beat Osage 41-7 and time will soon tell if the Indians can exact some revenge. The two sides kick off at 7 p.m.