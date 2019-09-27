Trotting out a new lineup due to an array of illnesses and even an appendix issue, the Mustangs may have made a few mistakes but found a way past the Tigers in two sets (25-20, 25-19).

It was not a perfect night, but Eldon found a way to get the job done in a Tri-County Conference battle at Versailles Thursday night.

Trotting out a new lineup due to an array of illnesses and even an appendix issue, the Mustangs may have made a few mistakes but found a way past the Tigers in two sets (25-20, 25-19).

"Seeing them acclimate in a gym like this where we are away from home and be able to throw that lineup on the court and still be able to get a win in two sets was great for me," Eldon coach Melinda Wrye-Washington said.

The right mentality may have played a part in it.

Eldon junior setter Addie Davis, who led the team with 17 of Eldon's 20 total assists, said the mindset always had to remain on the next point.

"I liked this game how we kind of made a mistake, shook it off, got a kill and came back together as a team and moved onto the next point. We work a lot on next point mentality and so I think that came out in this game a lot more than it has in the past," said Davis who also noted how much the team has grown from the start of the year.

"Every time we are together, all of us are getting better constantly and we can really see that from the beginning of open gyms and stuff when we first started," she stated. "It is really exciting."

Part of the excitement Thursday night was the play of sophomore hitter Caroline Beckmann as she paced the attack with 11 kills hitting the mark on 57.9 percent of her attempts while also providing an ace, a block and seven digs. She did so while feeling under the weather herself, not engaging in a full practice the past few days.

"A fantastic athlete and I'm adding a few things day by day as far as volleyball IQ and just the little thjings that are really taking her up to the next level," Wrye-Washington said of the sophomore. "She is able to terminate a lot of balls, starting to play better defense, making herself available offensively even when she is in the back row and her serve has done great things for us.

"She was serving free balls when I came to Eldon and now she is close to being our ace leader. Very proud of her and she continues to move forward."

And it was not like Beckmann had eluded Versailles' radar either. Versailles coach Jessica Ollison sent two of her players pushing six feet to disrupt Beckmann's attack, but it did not prove to be quite so simple a task.

"I feel like we did a really good job of giving effort there, but she is such a great athlete and hitter that it just seemed like she was over us all night," the coach pointed out. "That as a coach is tough to prepare for when you have someone that competitive and athletic to try to stop."

Beckmann and Davis were not alone in their efforts, though. Junior Taylor Henderson added five kills to the attack and freshman Haley Henderson added three while both Davis and sophomore Tatum Frank provided three aces. On the defensive end, junior Cassidy Prater contributed three blocks, Frank led the way with 10 digs and Taylor also added six digs in the winning effort.

Moving forward, Wrye-Washington would like to see her club clean up the serving and passing as both are crucial in the formula for winning. The coach said that if the team is willing to learn from mistakes and can be sharp with its fundamentals, success is sure to follow.

"I think that is just where I've started at Eldon, being a new coach, is from the bottom up with fundamentals. Make those fundamentals sound and wins will follow," she posited.

Versailles' Adaya Comer led the Tigers with six kills, Emma Geier posted five kills of her own and Sara Vogt recorded four blocks. Ultimately, the Tigers just could not find a way to get to the 25th point in two close battles.

"You just hate those," Ollison said after a game where her team came up just a few points short in both sets, noting that minor changes could have potentially made a difference. "You're battling, you're in the game and those are the ones you always go home and can't sleep because you replay everything and think, 'What if?' What are the small adjustments I could make as a coach that would've made a difference?"

One thing the coach feels more certain about is the continued improvement of her club after the Tigers put up a fight, despite missing three players due to illness. Ollison commended the players that stepped into new roles and the work is not done.

"We continue to focus on the things we need to focus on as far as defensive intensity. I think we are doing a better job and making steps in the right direction as far as gelling as a team and really making sure we are communicating on the court so we are getting there," she said.

Thursday night's game also served as the annual "Block Out Cancer" game between both schools as both communities sold pink shirts in an effort to fund cancer research.

"I love having a 'Pinkout' with these guys. They embrace it," Ollison said of the special event. "I think we all love wearing our pink and supporting such a great cause. I think it is a game everyone looks forward to every season. There is a lot of friendships between the two towns so it is always a great night."

Wrye-Washington was also glad to be part of the tradition in her first season leading Eldon.

"It is a little bit different at every level that I've been at and I think it is a great event. Any time you can do something to help other people it is a great thing," the coach noted. "I think it was a big deal for our school today. All the teachers were in shirts and a lot of kids at school and people that could not make it to the game tonight were still supporting and purchasing shirts so we could give back to the community.

"I think any time you can give back to society or the community, you should do it. Community service activities are a big thing and making sure that you are playing for a reason."

Eldon (6-4, 3-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Hickman on Monday. Versailles (2-6, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Smith-Cotton Invitational over the weekend and visit Sedalia again on Monday.