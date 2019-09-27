Eldon faced one of its toughest tests of the season Friday night in its Tri-County Conference clash with Blair Oaks.

The Mustangs made the trip up Highway 54 to Wardsville to take on the defending Class 2 state champions who are currently the top-ranked Class 3 team in the state and enjoying a 19-game winning streak. Eldon, also in Class 3, was not the team to break that streak Friday night as the Falcons sent the Mustangs home with a 56-6 loss.

"I learned that our kids did not back down from anything and did not quit, which is good for those guys, but there is a reason they (Blair Oaks) are ranked number one in the state and the defending state champions," Eldon coach Chad Hult said. "That is a hell of a football team over there."

Well, Blair Oaks did not waste much time showing it.

After sending Eldon's offense off the field with a three-and-out, Blair Oaks began its first drive on Eldon's 48-yard line and quickly found the end zone on a 48-yard strike down the middle from quarterback Dylan Hair to wide receiver Jake Closser.

A similar script ensued for most of the evening as the Mustangs did not reach Blair Oaks territory until the final drive of the first half and went three-and-out on five of their eight possessions for the game.

Eldon finished with 134 offensive yards, including 116 on the ground where junior running back Braydy Hill led the way with 59 of them. Sophomore quarterback Dallas Hardy added 29 yards and senior receiver Nathaniel Wardenburg finished the night with 28 yards of his own. Hardy also completed one of his five pass attempts on an 18-yard toss to senior receiver Gabe Marriott.

"We made some good adjustments in game I think, but at the time it was just personnel that was kind of hurting us there and they had a better guy across from us to shut down our buck sweep," Hult noted. "They did a really good job of it."

Meanwhile, Blair Oaks continued to respond with touchdowns.

The Falcons went up 14-0 on a 45-yard pass from Hair to receiver Carson Prenger who dashed up the sideline to pay dirt and that was followed by Cade Stockman's 40-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown. Riley Lentz was the next Falcon to find the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run and Stockman scored again with a 9-yard touchdown run on the next possession. Blair Oaks wrapped up the first half with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Hair to Jacobi Marble as time expired and the final strikes from the Falcon offense came in the third quarter when Lentz punched in a 4-yard touchdown run and Gavin Wekenborg ran in an 18-yard quarterback keeper.

Just about every single scoring drive was the result of a big play or was set up by a big play as Blair Oaks gained yards in bunches. It has been an achilles heel of Eldon's defense that Hult would like to correct.

"That has been our problem all year is big plays. If we can make teams sustain a drive that is hard to do in high school football so we just have to rally to the football and gang tackle," the coach said. "Right now, if one guy misses then kind of everyone misses so we have to get to the football better."

A tough night for Eldon, to be sure, but the night was not completely dismal for the Mustangs. Eldon broke through on its final possession of the fourth quarter and completed a 43-yard drive that culminated with Hardy's 18-yard bootleg run for a touchdown. The sophomore quarterback had also converted a 4th-and-4 play for a first down on the same exact run just a few moments prior.

"It was good for those guys, a confidence booster moving forward letting them know they can do that stuff and what they are capable of," Hult said of the drive. "Dallas on the edger any time is good for us. He is a heck of an athlete."

Eldon was also without its top rusher and tackler Friday night as senior fullback and linebacker Kaden Dillon was serving a 1-game suspension.

The Mustangs now falls to 0-5 and 0-3 in the Tri-County Conference in what has been a grind for the first half of the season as the combined record of the team's first five opponents is 21-4. The schedule gets a little bit lighter for the Mustangs in terms of the opponent's record, but for Hult it is all about being prepared for that first playoff game in week 10.

"We just haver to keep our heads up and keep fighting. We are working towards week 10 and teaching them about the progress and everything," he pointed out. "The good news is that the "Murderer's Row" is over for a little bit so that is good.

"We've played a heck of a schedule and it is really testing our kids. That is what I've tried to tell them. You have to keep working towards that week 10 because then it all starts as a brand new season all over again."

Eldon will get to return home next week to Victor Field for another conference battle against California (1-4) and Hult is hoping to see his team turn that corner.

"I don't know much about California besides their record right now. Their record says what they are and says what we are right now," he said.

"Tossup game heading into it just based off records and we'll see once we get to scout them a little bit more."