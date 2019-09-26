The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources invite women who want to experience the fun of trout fishing to Women's Fishing Day Saturday, Sept. 28 at Bennett Spring State Park, located approximately 12 miles west of Lebanon on Missouri Highway 64.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources invite women who want to experience the fun of trout fishing to Women’s Fishing Day Saturday, Sept. 28 at Bennett Spring State Park, located approximately 12 miles west of Lebanon on Missouri Highway 64. The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. and is free to female anglers of all ages. The first 250 female anglers to pick up their tag will receive a “Free Fishing Day” hat courtesy of Jim Rogers, Bennett Spring Park Store.

A portion of the fishing area in Zone 2 at Bennett Spring will be reserved for female anglers of all ages. Women will be able to pick up their free trout tags at the park store on Sept. 27 or on the day of the event. Women are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment, but there will be a limited number of loaner equipment available.

Education will also be part of this event. Many volunteers, including members of the Capital City Fly Fishing Club will be on hand for how-to seminars on fishing, fly casting, cleaning and cooking fish between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, call MDC’s Bennett Spring Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at 417-532-4418, ext. 1062 or e-mail Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov. For more information on fishing at Missouri trout parks, visit MDC online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/huntfish/seasons/trout-parks.