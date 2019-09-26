The lake level was 658.5; generation of 25,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 658.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Roger and Chase Fitzpatrick won the Joe Bass tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 17.87 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, square bill crankbaits and jerkbaits along wave breaks and main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows suspended 15 feet deep along main lake docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and stained in backs of creeks. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and square bill crankbaits or flipping creature baits in the creeks. Crappie: Fair on minnows in brush 15 to 20 feet deep. White bass: Good on topwater lures and Roostertails along the points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on 10-inch plastic worms along points with current or swimming jigs along main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 18 feet deep under main lake docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or shrimp along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on small crankbaits and buzz baits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on Baby Shad jigs 8 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks and suspended under schools of shad in the coves. Catfish: Good on cut shad fished below shad schools.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged Salt Craws, shaky head worms and crawfish-colored crankbaits along bluffs and halfway back in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and small minnows 12 to 25 feet deep in brush. Catfish: Fair on shad sides and blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, square bill crankbaits and spinnerbaits or flipping soft plastics 1 to 6 feet deep in the creeks. Crappie: Slow on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on topwater lures and Roostertails on main lake points and mouths of creeks. Catfish: Good on cut shad and perch around docks or on jug lines on the main lake.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Slow on spoons and jigs. Walleye: Slow on spoons and crankbaits. Catfish: Slow on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.