The William Chrisman bounced back from a conference loss to rival Fort Osage on Tuesday with a win Wednesday.

The Bears topped host Van Horn 25-22, 25-17 to improve to 4-7 overall.

Courtney Taylor led the way for the Bears by knocking down seven kills. Abby Bauman served five aces and Patience Farmer led the defense with 13 digs.

Van Horn dropped to 8-4-1 overall with the loss.