Another night on the courts and another win for School of the Osage.

The Indians were in Camdenton Monday night for the annual battle of the Lake and the visitors claimed the bragging rights over their neighbors down Highway 54 with a 7-2 win over the Lakers. It was the fifth straight duel win for Osage who improved to 7-1 on the season.

“The girls, even if they are down, a lot of times they come right back up and win the match,” Osage coach Danielle Lutz pointed out. “It is just the heart and effort of these girls.”

Well, it also helps when a team returns plenty of experience as the Indians brought back four starters including Lily Davis, Natalie Brick and an All-State doubles team in Elise Davis and Kylie Misenheimer. Lutz noted that newcomers Emma Glendenning and Emma Koeppen have been pulling their weight as well.

“They have been solid and are continuing to be solid. Our two that re new to varsity this year are filling in those shoes tremendously,” Lutz said. “They hardly ever lose any matches, which is awesome.”

There may be a couple of factors that play into that success.

One, is communication on the court as Misenheimer noted that the support has generally always been there.

“Just talking encouragement, constantly building each other up and keeping each other going helps a lot,” said Misenheimer who won both of her matches Monday night. “You’re not on your own as much and have someone backing you up.”

The other factor is the competitive environment at practice where a consistent slate of challenge matches means no spot in the lineup is ever guaranteed as players try to work their way up the ladder.

“We’ve always done that as a team to get them conditioned to come out and play, keep them continuously practicing and battling each other, pushing each other and making each other better,” Lutz remarked. “I think that is what helps the most is that they all want to see each other do better and get better so they really push each other in those challenge matches.”

Misenheimer, who won her singles match 9-7 over Camdenton’s Victoria Watson and tagged along with Elise for an 8-3 win in the top doubles match against Katelyn McGuire and Watson, is ok with it.

“It is fun, but scary at the same time,” she said with a smile. “Court time is the most important thing when it comes to practicing tennis. Just being on the court whether you are playing someone 10 times better than you or 10 times worse, being out there is what improves you as a player. Constantly challenging helps us during matches a lot.”

Her fellow Indians seemed to be prepared for the challenges of Monday night as well. Osage swept the doubles round to start the night as the duo of Brick and Lily won 8-4 over Haley Hultz and Kaitlyn Bergstorm while Koeppen and Glendenning were 8-5 winners over Kelsey Farris and Eliana Borbe.

Elise picked up a win in the top singles match for Osage defeating McGuire 8-3. Meanwhile, Brick beat Bergstorm 8-3 in the fourth-seeded match and Glendenning won a 9-8 tiebreaker over Farris for the Indians.

Camdenton did not come away empty-handed, however, as Hultz defeated Lily 8-4 and Borbe beat Koeppen in an 9-8 tiebreaker.

Of course, the Lakers would always prefer a win. However, each duel match is a stepping stone to the end where Coach Kirk Richey is hoping to see his team peak at the Ozark Conference Tournament and district tournament.

“Just another night for us. We came out and competed and I’m proud of the way the girls played tonight,” said Richey who also took some time to commend the support the parents of his players have provided throughout the season.

“After every match we kind of reflect on what we do to make us better. That is what I try to make sure the girls know that we’re working to get back to where we were last year playing for a district championship against a state Final Four team. That is what we are trying to get to.”

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Camdenton (3-4) who will host Richland on Thursday at 4 p.m. After a trip to Sedalia Smith-Cotton on Monday, the Lakers will be at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield on October 1 for the conference tournament and play one final tournament at Waynesville on October 4 before districts get underway.

“We’ll build on this for the next couple of weeks down the stretch,” Richey pointed out.

In the meantime, the coach has liked the improvement he’s seen.

“I think we are staying in points longer now than we did at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We played a tough schedule at the beginning of the year with Kickapoo, Lebanon and Jefferson City. In those, we struggled to keep a ball in play and make our opponents hit winners. I think we are getting a lot more adjusted to the varsity level play with our girls.”

No matter how this season concludes, the good news is that the team only loses one senior in Farris from the top seven in the lineup so there is a chance for some continuity.

“Hopefully the learning experience continues to grow for us, not only for the end of this year but next year, too,” Richey noted.

Osage was scheduled to host Lebanon on Tuesday before hosting Capital City on Thursday. The Indians also have a similar outlook in mind for the road ahead.

We are really just focusing on districts now, only being two weeks left. Every match is just getting closer to districts and getting better for districts,” Lutz said. “If it is working on technique, working on our mindset or just making sure that we get to everything, we are just always focused and getting better for districts with every point.”