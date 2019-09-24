Eldon sweeps Boonville, Osage loses battle with Buffalo in three sets, Versailles falls in three sets to Cole Camp and Camdenton drops battle with Southern Boone in three sets

Eldon sweeps Boonville

Eldon hosted Boonville in a Tri-County Conference battle Monday night and the Mustangs did not waste much time with a win in two sets over the Pirates (25-17, 25-17).

Caroline Beckmann led the attack with 11 kills while Haley Henderson finished with six and Cassidy Prater added three service aces while Addie Davis provided two to go with 23 assists. Beckmann also led the team with eight digs on the defensive side, Henderson finished with seven and Beckmann also provided two blocks.

Eldon (5-4, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Highway 52 neighbor Versailles on Thursday.

Osage loses battle with Buffalo in three sets

School of the Osage and Buffalo went the distance Monday night and the visiting Bison managed to come away with a victory after three sets.

The Indians lost the first set 25-16, won the second 25-15 and came up short in the finale 31-29 as Buffalo finally got the points it needed to win by two and close it out.

Sara Wolf had 12 kills to lead Osage and Elizabeth Groos finished with seven while Carly Hambly and Alisa Boswell finished with six each. Julian Lake added three service aces while Caitlyne Vaughn and Paige Rowland both finished with two and Rowland also finished with 32 of the team’s 33 assists.

Vaughn had a team-leading 15 digs on the defensive end while Wolf finished with eight and both Emily Steen and Rowland recorded five. Boswell finished the night with three books and Humbly, Groos and Rowland contributed two blocks each.

Osage (3-4, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) host Capital City on Thursday.

Versailles falls in three sets to Cole Camp

Versailles was on the road Monday night at Cole Camp and the Tigers went all three sets before falling to the Blue Birds.

The Tigers took the first set 26-24, but fell 20-25 in the second and 25-15 in the finale.

Kylie Viebrock led the Tigers with seven service aces while adding eight assists and two blocks. Emma Geier also put up two blocks to go with five assists, Adaya Comer recorded five kills and eight digs and Gracie Hamrick put up 13 digs.

“Saw a lot of great things tonight on the offensive and defensive end,” Versailles coach Jessica Ollison said. “But when it comes down to it, we have got to find a way to play with a more consistent effort. We are making strides in the right direction, and as long as we continue to make those steps we will continue to get better and gel more as a unit.”

Versailles (2-5, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) hosts Eldon on Thursday.

Camdenton drops battle with Southern Boone in three sets

Camdenton was on the road at Southern Boone Monday night and the Lakers came home with a loss in three sets to the Eagles.

Camdenton narrowly lost the first set 26-24, won the second 25-14 and came up just short in the finale 25-22.

Sydney Smith had 13 kills for the Lakers, Megan Vest added seven and Jackie White finished the night with six. Both Olivia Whittle and Smith served two aces, Clare Holmes fueled the attack with 12 assists and Smith finished with nine assists of her own. Defensively, Shelby Kurtz led the way with six digs while White recorded four blocks.

Camdenton (11-6-2, 1-1 Ozark Conference) entered Monday night's battle after a busy weekend hosting the Lake Volley Fest where the team finished 3-2-2.

Up next is a trip to Glendale on Thursday.