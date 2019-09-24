Camdenton softball drops game to Lebanon, Osage softball knocks out Buffalo, Versailles softball falls to Blair Oaks, Eldon softball goes 2-3 at Branson Tournament and Macks Creek softball splits doubleheader with Marion C. Early

Camdenton softball drops game to Lebanon

Camdenton was on the road Monday night at Lebanon and the Lakers came home with a 5-2 loss from the Yellowjackets.

After playing in the Jefferson City Tournament over the weekend where the Lakers finished 0-4, Lebanon did not make things any easier. Camdenton took an initial 1-0 lead after the first inning before the Yellowjackets added three runs in the third and that proved to be more than enough.

Katy Pitts led the Laker bats with two hits while Skylar Seaderwall and Sadie Stockman finished with an RBI each.

Camdenton (2-13, 1-5 Ozark Conference) host Rolla on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage softball knocks out Buffalo

Osage visited Buffalo Monday night and the Indians did not forget to bring their bats in a 13-3 win over the Bison in six innings.

Osage built an 11-0 lead by the third inning and finished the night with nine hits overall as a team. Reese Good led the bats with two hits and two RBIs while Maddie Atwood, Jasmine Wilkes, Shelby Minor and Jaelyn Harrison provided two RBIs each. Avery Faulkner, Liberty Gamm and Carly Ward also drove in a run before the night was through as eight different Indians recorded at least one hit.

Ward was in the circle for Osage and the pitcher went all six innings allowing one earned run on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Osage (6-8, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Blair Oaks on Tuesday and will host Vienna on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Versailles softball falls to Blair Oaks

Versailles took a trip to Blair Oaks on Monday for Tri-County Conference action against the Falcons and the home side walked away with an 11-2 win in six innings.

Versailles took an initial 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Blair Oaks responded with three runs in the bottom half and kept the lead for good as the team racked up 16 total hits.

Maris Ollison led Versailles with two hits and Joscelynn Marriott added the other to go along with the team’s lone RBI of the day. Marriott got the start for the Tigers in the circle and went four innings allowing five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out one. Brooklyn James worked in relief and allowed three earned runs on three hits with a strikeout and three walks.

Versailles (3-10, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Laquey on Tuesday and will visit Boonville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon softball goes 2-3 at Branson Tournament

Eldon played in the Branson Tournament over the weekend and the Mustangs had a lot of close battles that came down to the final out.

The Mustangs began with a 10-2 loss to Seneca on Friday where Madison VanHooser provided two hits and pitched four innings while recording five strikeouts.

Up next was Lebanon in the Friday nightcap and Eldon managed to down the Yellowjackets 6-5 as Camryn Marriott delivered a win for the Mustangs in walkoff fashion. VanHooser led Eldon with three hits and Elizabeth Rush had two RBIs while Chloe Ruark worked five innings and recorded two strikeouts.

Fresh off walkoff victory the night before, Eldon suffered a walkoff loss to Branson 9-8 in the first game on Saturday. Kayleigh Fike, Rush and VanHooser provided two hits each while Rush had two RBIs. Savannah Holder worked four innings in the circle, but Eldon’s five errors came back to haunt them.

Up next was Hillcrest and trailing 5-0, Eldon rallied for seven runs in the fourth before the Hornets added three more runs in the seventh and that was enough for an 8-7 victory over the Mustangs. Fike and Ruark had two hits each while Fike and Madison Witt recorded two RBIs each. Ruark was also in the circle and pitched four innings with a strikeout.

Last but not least was Lamar and the Mustangs ended on a positive note with a 7-6 win over the Tigers. Eldon trailed 6-3 in the fifth inning before rallying for four runs in the sixth to seal it. Fike led the Mustangs with two hits and two RBIs while VanHooser worked 5 2/3 innings picking up three strikeouts.

Eldon (3-14, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Smith-Cotton on Tuesday before visiting Warsaw on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek softball splits doubleheader with Marion C. Early

Macks Creek got a twin-bill on Monday as the Pirates squared off with Marion C. Early in Morrisville to wrap up the finale of the Weaubleau Tournament and a regular season game.

Due to inclement weather over the weekend, the Pirates only played two of their three games falling to Leeton 14-5 and beating Hermitage 14-0 before rain cut the day short. On Monday the Pirates lost the first game with Marion C. Early 5-2 before answering back with a 3-1 win in the nightcap.

“We rebounded nicely in the second game,” Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. “We played some great defense, had a bit of timely hitting and had some good pitching mixed in.”

Macks Creek was led by the bats of Jesse Willis, Myra Cortez and Kenzie Hicks who collected two hits each in the finale. Willis and Hicks each had an RBI and Molly Phillips added the team’s only other hit. Shaylee Skinner (3-2) was on the mound and earned the win allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out one and walking two.

Macks Creek (7-4) was scheduled for a visit to Calvary Lutheran on Tuesday before hosting Stoutland on Thursday at 5 p.m.