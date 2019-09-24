Camdenton places fourth in Sedalia Tourney and Osage defends home links in quadrangular with Eldon, Crocker and Eugene

Camdenton places fourth in Sedalia Tourney

Camdenton was in Sedalia on Monday for an 18-hole tournament where the Lakers finished fourth as a team.

Meanwhile in Strafford, the junior varsity took the team title as Hannah Beeson won match medalist and Addy Selander finished third. Varsity and junior varsity was split into 4-person teams each.

Up next for the Lakers is the MSU Tournament on Thursday.

Osage girls golf defends home links in quadrangular with Eldon, Crocker and Eugene

Osage hosted Eldon, Crocker and Eugene for nine holes at Osage National Golf Club on Monday and it was another exciting outing to the finish where just a couple of strokes made the difference.

Osage carded a team score of 202, besting Eldon’s 204 while Eugene finished with a 245 and Crocker put up a 259. Just last Thursday, it was the mirror opposite between the Indians and Mustangs with Eldon finishing at 202 and Osage at 204.

One thing that remained consistent, though, is Eldon’s Kassidy Hull putting up the best individual score to earn the title of match medalist. Last Thursday, the returning All-State golfer carded a 36 and this time a round of 37 still managed to do the trick as she put up the best individual score in her third straight event.

Osage was led by Greta Cooks who finished with a 46, Sydney Riley shot a 47, Maddie Yoder put up a 52, Ella DeMott carded a 57 and Kaylie Clark totaled a 60.

Meanwhile, Eldon’s Gracie Pettit finished her day at 51, Reece Henderson was at 53, Harley Lawless shot a 63 and Kelsey Fischer finished her day at 68.

Osage was scheduled to tee off at the California Tournament on Tuesday and both teams will compete for a Tri-County Conference title in tournament action on Monday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.