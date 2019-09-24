Versailles and Climax Springs bring home medals from Smith-Cotton and Camdenton and Osage take on large field at Southern Stampede

Versailles and Climax Springs runners were in action at Sedalia on Saturday and both Lake area teams made the trip a productive one by bringing home some medals from Clover Dell Park.

The girls were up first and Versailles’ Carmen Lemell earned a medal by finishing ninth with a time of 25:30 as the lone Tiger runner. Neither the Tigers or Cougars had enough runners to finish with team scores and only three girls teams did overall.

“She has been battling some leg issues so it was nice to see her look strong throughout the race,” Versailles coach Laura Piercy said. “She beat her time from last year by 10 seconds.”

Climax Springs’ Abi Wolf was the fastest Cougar on the course as she finished 19th in the field of 28 runners with a time of 29:23. Meanwhile, Autumn Wallace placed 27th at 35:10 and Maranda Burke was 28th at 36:32.

The boys also did not come away without a medal.

Seth Newton led the Tigers with a 10th place finish in a field of 49 with a time of 19:55 and beat his previous time on the course by over a minute. The Tigers rounded things out with Noah Dykzeul’s 18th place finish at 20:49, Dagan Haggerman’s 19th place finish at 20:50, Trent Hyman’s 25th place finish at 21:17 and Jacob Schlock who finished 32nd with a time of 22:05. Versailles finished fourth overall out of seven teams with 99 points while Smithton took top honors with 49 points respectively.

Climax Springs was led by Cole Smith who also medaled by finishing 15th at 20:23. Jesse Smith took 31st at 21:38, Johnny McCartney was 48th at 27:44 and Troy Ethington finished 49th at 47:50.

Versailles will race in the Gans Creek Clasic in Columbia on Saturday and Climax Springs will take on the Hermitage Invite on Saturday as well.

Camdenton and Osage take on large field at Southern Stampede

Camdenton and Osage were in Joplin on Saturday for Missouri Southern State University’s Southern Stampede and the Lake area runners were amongst a large field to say the least.

There were 380 boys who crossed the finish line while 306 girls did the same and that was just the large school division alone.

By the time it all came to an end, the West Plains girls won the large school division with 95 team points while Osage finished 31st out of 39 teams with 801 points and Camdenton captured 38th with 1,184. Meanwhile, Fayetteville won the team competition in the boys race with 57 points amongst 44 teams while Osage also finished 31st with 879 points and Camdenton finished 42nd with 1,229.

Chase Grosvenor led the Indian boys with a time of 17:09 to finish 110th while John Markowitz placed 134th at 17:22, Will Faulconer was 223rd at 18:08, Harrison Adams was 239th at 18:15, Kevin Sparks was 261st at 18:31, James Sparks was 269th at 18:37, Ryan Page was 310th at 19:06, Dylan Barnett was 337th at 19:49, Caden Wyrick was 338th at 19:49 and Sawyer Claxton was 357th at 20:17.

The Camdenton boys were paced by Jake Thoenen who finished with a time of 17:25 to place 140th. Benjamin Hauck took 220th at 18:04, Aidan Downey was 348th at 20:04, Zachary Davis was 350th at 20:06, Angelo Alfano was 371st at 22:00 and Gage Ulrich was 372nd at 22:37.

Sarah Porter was the fastest Indian in the girls race with a time of 21:28 to place 117th. Sara Wolf finished 128th at 21:35, Nevaeh Henley 176th at 22:26, Bayley Johnson 207th at 22:57, Madison Kessler 247th at 24:07, Grace Martin 278th at 25:20 and Cammy Wilters was 283rd at 26:06.

The Camdenton girls were paced by Cambrie Kowal who finished 211th at 23:02. Maria Alfaro was 266th at 24:42, Maeven Weber was 294th at 27:50, Adrienne Hafley was 301st at 29:09 and Emily Willis was 302nd at 29:55.

Osage will race in the Rolla Invitational on Thursday and Camdenton will be in action at Hermitage on Saturday.