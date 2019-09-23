Prairie Home goes 1-2 in the Eugene Tournament

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team had a successful weekend by finishing 2-1 in the Eugene Tournament.

Although the Tigers got off to a slow start with a 10-5 loss to Vienna on Friday, the next-two games were more to Pilot Grove’s liking by beating Eugene 2-1 and Prairie Home 5-2.

Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald said overall the pitching was lights out. “Every pitcher ended up going the distance and I couldn’t be more proud for the way they threw the ball,” Oswald said. “Our defense made some great plays in the final two games as well to prevent quite a few run scoring opportunities for the opposition. We know we left a great opportunity on the table to compete for first place, but we learned a great lesson along the way. We will continue moving forward and not let that happen again.”

In the opening game against Vienna, the Tigers started well enough after putting up five runs in the first. But that was it was Pilot Grove sputtered the rest of the way while Vienna reeled off nine unanswered runs for the victory.

“We let one slip away versus Vienna,” Oswald said. “We let up offensively after the first inning and it ended up biting us in the butt. We were not as sharp defensively as we normally are. We allowed 10 runs, but only four of them were earned. We talked in depth about not taking these games for granted and to play every pitch like it’s our last.”

Cole Meisenheimer took the loss for Pilot Grove. In seven innings, Meisenheimer gave up 10 runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Meisenheimer also tied Hayden Krumm with two hits and one RBI for Pilot Grove. Dylan Schupp finished the game with a single and one RBI while Bailey Quint and Bo Vinson added one single each. Kealin Vinson and Dalton Reuter also drove in one run each for the Tigers.

Vienna out-hit Pilot Grove 11-7 in the game.

As for the game against Eugene, the Eagles jumped out on top with one run in the first. However, after tying the game with one in the fourth, Pilot Grove came back and tacked on another run in the sixth for the victory.

Oswald said he was pleased with how the team responded in the second game versus Eugene. “We dialed back in defensively and manufactured our runs to escape with that victory,” Oswald said.

Bailey Quint picked up the win for Pilot Grove by giving up just one run on six hits in seven innings. Quint also had seven strikeouts in the game.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Eugene 7-6, with Dalton Reuter going 2-for-3 with one double and two RBIs. Quint, Meisenheimer, Dade Christy and Kealin Vinson each had one hit.

In the third place game, Pilot Grove defeated Prairie Home for the third time this season.

In this game, Oswald said it was another game where the Tigers had to find a way to score runs since their hitting hasn’t came around quite yet.

“I was extremely excited for the opportunity to play in this tournament,” Oswald said. “I wanted the boys to face some tougher challenges and reiterate to them that we belong and can beat these type of opponents. If you ask anybody on our team, they would tell you they are bitter about the third place finish we earned.”

In the game against Prairie Home, the Tigers trailed 1-0 after 2 1/2 innings before rallying back with five unanswered runs over the next four innings to go up 5-1. Meanwhile, in the seventh, Prairie Home rallied back with another to cut the lead to three.

Dade Christy was the winning pitcher in the game for Pilot Grove while Dillon Alpers took the loss for Prairie Home. Christy went the distance and gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Alpers, meanwhile, pitched four innings and gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Quint had a single, double and one RBI to lead Pilot Grove. Schupp finished the game with one single and one RBI while Luke Kollmeyer, Kealin Vinson and Dalton Reuter added one hit each.

For Prairie Home, Dillon Alpers went 2-for-4 with one double. Jason Burnett also had two hits while Alex Rhode added one single and one RBI and Tallon Benne and Ty Stidham each had one single.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the Panthers went back to their old ways against Pilot Grove. “We didn't take very great at bats and had a couple defensive miscues that cost us some runs in the end,” Huth said. “Pitching was good for us and gave us a chance to win. We just need to take better at bats against softer pitching and simplify things at the plate to take better at bats.”

The Panthers also had a great start in the tournament by beating New Bloomfield 15-1 behind the one-hit pitching of senior Mason Wells.

While out-hitting New Bloomfield 12-1, Prairie Home also scored in every inning but the first and led the Wildcats 11-0 after 3 1/2 innings before giving up a run in the bottom of the fourth.

As for Wells, the senior hurler gave up just one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three batters.

Ty Stidham went 3-for-3 in the game for Prairie Home with one RBI. Blane Petsel and Dillon Alpers each had two hits and three RBIs while Jason Burnett added two singles and one RBI, Mason Wels with one single and two RBIs, Alex Rhode with one single and one RBI, Clayton Pethan with one single and Hunter Shuffield and Tallon Benne each with two RBIs.

In the second game against St. Elizabeth, the Class 1 defending state champions, Huth said the Panthers played a great game all around. “Tallon Benne pitched one heck of a game on the mound,” Huth said. “He controlled all of his pitches and worked around base runners in several innings to only hold them to one run. At the plate we had many chances to score but just couldn't get that big hit we needed to push a run across. We battled a the plate against one of St. E's better pitchers and proved that we can battle with the best and that's that was great to see from the boys.”

St. Elizabeth scored the game’s only run in the second inning.

Benne took the loss for the Panthers and gave up just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Blane Petsel had two of the team’s four hits in the game for Prairie Home, one being a double. Ty Stidham and Alex Rhode each had one hit.



