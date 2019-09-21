AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — Center vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Springfield Catholic Tournament
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
3 p.m. — Consolation game: Oak Grove vs. Kansas City Lutheran
4:30 p.m. — Consolation game: Smithville vs. Grandview
6 p.m. — Championship: Semifinal winners
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at Mo-Kan Invitational, Lee’s Summit West High School
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman at Winnetonka Invitational
8 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lee’s Summit North at Jefferson City Tournament, Binder State Park
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman in bracket play at Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament, Tiffany Hills Sports Complex
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Tournament
8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Marshall Tournament
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty Invitational, Plaza Tennis Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs boys, Grain Valley at Southern Stampede, Missouri Southern State University, Joplin
8 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Blue Springs South girls, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Odessa Invitational, Odessa Upper Elementary School
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South
6:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park
5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Excelsior Springs at North Kansas City High School
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Homestead Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West Richard Myers Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa Tournament, Shirkey Golf Club, Richmond
WHAT’S ON TODAY
This weekend’s TV/radio highlights
(see separate listing for college football)
Saturday’s Television
• Tennis: Laver Cup, 6 a.m., 11 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (208)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Köln at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: EPL: Teams TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: ATP Metz semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Beach volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., OLY (208)
• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford International, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)
• NHL preseason: Pittsburgh at Columbus, 1 p.m., NHL (276)
• Lacrosse: Premier League championship, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLS: San Jose at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• Horse racing: Pennsylvania Derby, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• MLB: New York Mets at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., MLB (272)
• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NHL preseason: New York Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHL (276)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLS: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NHL preseason: Vancouver at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., NHL (276)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro vs América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• MLB: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• Boxing: Peter Quillin vs Alfredo Angulo, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)
Saturday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• MLS: Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Sunday’s Television
• Rugby: World Cup: England vs. Tonga, 5 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: Laver Cup, 5 a.m., 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (208)
• Motorsports: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at West Ham United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)
• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Beach volleyball: FIVB Olympic Qualification Tournament, 11 a.m., OLY (208)
• Women’s college soccer: Wisconsin at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN (255)
• Rugby: World Cup: England vs. Tonga (tape), 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (14)
• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford International, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NFL: Baltimore at Chiefs, noon, KCTV 5 (3)
• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS (50)
• Motorsports: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college soccer: Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC (284)
• College volleyball: Notre Dame at Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 2:55 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NFL: Carolina at Arizona, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• NFL: Houston at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• WNBA playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4 p.m., NHL (276)
• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• WNBA playoffs: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Portugal, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• NHL preseason: Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., NHL (276)
• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
Sunday’s Radio
• NFL: Baltimore at Chiefs, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)
• Women’s college soccer: Kennesaw State at Kansas, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NFL: Houston at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 7:30 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Taskent, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Beach volleyball: AVP Hawaii, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NHL preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m., NHL (276)
• NFL: Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NHL (276)
Monday’s Radio
• NFL: Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)