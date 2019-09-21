Phillips and Brown bring home medals for the Pirates

The weather has not been too friendly to cross country runners across Missouri as of late. After excessive heat caused a meet in Bolivar to be cancelled on Tuesday, Macks Creek decided to take on the course at the Willard Highline Meet on Thursday afternoon where a trio of Pirates set personal records. "After being pushed back due to excessive heat, the clouds rolled around and gave us some good coverage with a slight breeze for much better running conditions in the afternoon," Macks Creek coach Paige Alexander said, noting that the weather was not exactly ideal as well on Thursday. "It was a scenic and fun course around Willard High School that the kids thoroughly enjoyed and excelled in. It was exciting to finally see the hard work the kids have been putting forth this season click and a couple of kids were able to bring home some medals." Molly Phillips placed 16th out of 45 runners and medaled with a time of 24:20 for a new personal record this season and Chelsey Brown had a season personal record time of 32:21 which allowed her to finish 45th. Meanwhile, Austin Brown placed 49th out of 108 runners in his race for a medal and a season personal record of 21:11. Preston Borgmeyer had a time of 27:39 to finish 100th. Macks Creek will be taking part in the small school division of the Hermitage Invitational on September 28.