Versailles takes down Russellville and Osage falls at Eugene

Versailles takes down Russellville

Versailles visited Russellville Thursday night and swept the Indians (25-13, 25-15).

Joy Bias led the team with four aces and 11 digs. Gracie Hamrick added 10 digs on the night. Kylie Viebrock put up 10 assists, Adaya Comer had five kills and Emma Geier had four kills respectively.

Versailles (2-4, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Cole Camp on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Osage falls at Eugene

Osage was on the road at Eugene Thursday night and the Indians came home in defeat after two sets.

Carly Hambly led the Osage attack with three kills while Elizabeth Groos and Emily Steen provided two kills each and Paige Rowland recorded 10 assists. Defensively, Alisa Boswell had two blocks and Caitlyne Vaughn added 12 digs while Rowland had eight, Emily Dulle had six and Sara Wolf finished with five.

Osage (3-3, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) hosts Buffalo on Monday at 7:30 p.m.