Versailles powers past Richland and Osage comes up short at Eugene

Versailles powers past Richland

Versailles did not forget to bring the bats to a game against Richland Thursday night.

The Tigers racked up 13 total hits on the Bears and secured an 11-1 win in five innings.

Maris Ollison provided four of those hits and an RBI while Joscelynn Marriott added six RBIs on three hits of her own. Analyssa Pence added two RBIs and had a hit, Kierra O'Rourke had a hit and RBI and Madison Lucas-Avey put up two hits and an RBI.

Marriott also took care of business on the mound as she pitched all five innings allowing just three hits while striking out four.

Versailles (3-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Blair Oaks on Monday at 5 p.m.

Osage comes up short at Eugene

Osage visited the diamond at Eugene Thursday night and walked away in a 7-4 defeat.

It was a 3-1 game through four innings until the Eagles added four runs in the fifth and the Indians only managed to respond with three runs of their own.

Liberty Gamm led Osage with two of the team's five hits, including a home run, and provided three RBIs while Paige Luttrell also drove in a run. Carly Ward pitched all seven innings and allowed four earned runs while striking out four batters and walking one. The Indians were also hit with six errors in the game.

Osage (5-8, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Buffalo on Monday at 4:30 p.m.