Osage cruises to shutout over Fulton and Camdenton

Osage had quite a few reasons to be happy Thursday night as the Indians picked up a 7-0 shutout win at Fulton. Alex Baklashev recorded the club's third clean sheet of the season and six different Indians scored a goal in the win. Alec Hebblethwaite added his second goal of the year via a header and collected the first brace of his varsity career. Ryan Watson, Robert Colonius, Nate Evans and Ethan Ford all scored a goal and Garrett Long put in a penalty kick. "Recovery time and team planning paid off," Osage coach Jason Long said. "The spotlight needs to go to the Osage defensive four who have been playing excellent soccer." The back four defenders include captains Tristan Satterlee adn Josh Cooper along with Watson and Chris Boyd. "They have developed into a strong unit building confidence and rallying the team through communication and physical play," Long continued. "I am proud of their visio nand cohesiveness. Their play inspires others to pick up their game." Another thing the coach was glad to see was Colin Chilton coming off the bench for Ford up front and nearly scoring several times as the midfield fed him passes. "It was an exciting moment when he broke out behind the defense and chipped the keeper only to have the ball settle inches off the mark," Long pointed out. Osage (4-7) visits Jefferson City on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Camdenton drops game at Waynesville Camdenton visited Waynesville Thursday night and it was a tough one for the Lakers as they fell 4-1. Camdenton (1-7, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) visits Hillcrest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.