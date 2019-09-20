Eldon's Hull earns title of match medalist

There was not much room for error when Osage hosted Lake area neighbor Eldon and Boonville for some Tri-County-Conference golf action Thursday night.

After all nine holes in the match were carded, the Mustangs came out on top with a team score of 202 while the host Indians and Pirates finished with a 204. Capital City was also on the links, but only had three golfers and did not post a team score.

Eldon was also privileged to have the night's match medalist as Kassidy Hull bested the field with a round of 36.

"I was super proud of the girls. We had some girls shoot their personal best round last night," Eldon coach Matt Frey said. "The girls are starting to round into shape and its fun to see them be excited to compete."

Osage's Sydney Riley led the Indians with a 47 which was good enough to tie for second in the field. Ella Demott turned in a round of 50, Greta Cooks was at 52, Maddie Yoder finished at 55 and Kaylie Clark shot a 65.

"I am really happy with how Osage played. While we didn't get the win, our team scores are moving in the right direction," Osage coach L.J. Weeks stated. "That's what I want to see as we approach conference and districts. The girls are getting in good practices and their efforts are paying off. "I also think as the temps cool down, all scores will go down a bit. It was pretty hot last night and that definitely has an effect on play." Osage will host Eldon again on Monday for nine holes along with Eugene and Crocker.